3 heel/babyface turns that can take place at AEW All In

AEW All In is right around the corner. The high-profile pay-per-view will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12.

Several blockbuster matches are set to take place at the Texas pay-per-view. The show appears to be a test for Tony Khan as a booker, as the results of a number of bouts on the All In card will bring a shift in the landscape of AEW for the rest of 2025.

Many intriguing developments could take place during the pay-per-view. While some major babyfaces could turn heel, a few bad guys could have a change of heart, prompting them to turn face again. In this article, let's look at three heel/babyface turns that could take place at All In: Texas.

#3. Swerve Strickland could attack Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are set to battle The Young Bucks in a high-stakes tag team match at All In. If Matthew & Nicholas Jackson lose this contest, they will lose their positions as Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

Meanwhile, Swerve and Ospreay will be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for one year if they end up on the losing side. The tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high, and fans could expect a blockbuster tag team match at the Texas pay-per-view.

The Realest One looked justifiably annoyed when Ospreay announced the stipulation on his behalf. Swerve Strickland has been yearning to become the World Champion for months.

The Commonwealth Kingpin decided to put Swerve's title aspirations on the line, without discussing things with The Killshot. If the duo fails to defeat The Young Bucks at All In, Strickland could unleash his frustrations on Will Ospreay.

The former leader of The Mogul Embassy could brutalize The Aerial Assassin, punishing him for his compulsive decision. Strickland could officially return to the dark side by destroying Ospreay in front of the Texas crowd.

After turning heel, Swerve could attempt to deny Hangman Page a World Title win later in the night.

#2. Kota Ibushi could betray Kenny Omega

Kota Ibushi made his much-awaited return to AEW on the June 21, 2025, episode of Collision. The Golden Star returned to set his sights on Kazuchika Okada, who recently launched a brutal assault on Kenny Omega.

In the recent edition of Dynamite, Ibushi and Okada had an entertaining clash. Although The Hard Hit Prince lost the contest, he was rescued from the Don Callis Family by Kenny Omega.

Kota Ibushi is likely to be in Omega's corner when The Cleaner battles The Rainmaker for the AEW Unified Championship. While the duo is known for their friendship, Ibushi could leave the Texas crowd stunned with his actions on July 12.

In a shocking turn of events, The Golden Star could betray Kenny Omega, allowing Kazuchika Okada to win this encounter. The Best Bout Machine would be heartbroken by this heel turn, as Ibushi has been his best friend for several years.

After the match, the ex-DDT star could continue to viciously assault the former AEW World Champion. Not only would it be one of the most shocking heel turns in AEW history, but it would also be the start of a personal rivalry between Omega and Ibushi.

#1. The Young Bucks could turn babyface again at AEW All In

The Young Bucks are set to put their EVP credentials on the line against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at AEW All In: Texas. If the duo loses this contest, they will lose their authority over All Elite Wrestling.

The contest could mark the end of their heel run. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been playing villains since the beginning of 2024. It is high time that the duo return to their babyface roots and come up with new personas.

At All In, The Young Bucks could deliver an incredible performance against The Aerial Assassin and The New Flavor. However, The Bucks could still end up on the losing side despite their best efforts.

After the match, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions could shake hands with their opponents, showing respect to Swerve and Ospreay. The Bucks could show up to assist Hangman Page against Jon Moxley later in the night to further solidify their babyface turn.

