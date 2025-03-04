3 ideal AEW return feuds for Eddie Kingston 

Eddie Kingston is one of the most beloved babyfaces in AEW. The Mad King has not been seen in the squared circle for the past nine months. Being a cornerstone of the Tony Khan-led company, Kingston's absence has certainly left a void in All Elite Wrestling.

The former Continental Champion's latest in-ring appearance occurred at NJPW Resurgence 2024. The 43-year-old veteran endured a tibial fracture and tore his ACL and meniscus during his hard-hitting bout with Gabe Kidd.

Fans are eager to see who Kingston will go after once he returns to in-ring competition. The Last of a Dying Breed has a lot of past scores to settle in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In this article, let's look at three AEW stars Eddie Kingston could ideally face upon his return.

#3. Eddie Kingston could have a Three-Way Feud with Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada

At Revolution 2025, Kenny Omega will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. If The Cleaner manages to dethrone The Alpha, he could sow the seeds for a much-awaited encounter with Kazuchika Okada.

At All In: Texas, The Best Bout Machine could lock horns with the reigning Continental Champion in a title unification match. Things could become even more intriguing if a returning Eddie Kingston inserts himself into this rivalry.

The Mad King has had issues with both Omega and Okada in the past. The 43-year-old veteran went back and forth with The Cleaner numerous times during the latter's World Title reign in 2021. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada was the individual who ended Kingston's Continental Title reign in March 2024.

The Last of a Dying Breed will want to settle his past differences with both individuals, prompting him to mark his entry into the Omega vs. Okada bout at All In: Texas.

#2. Eddie Kingston could go after MJF upon his AEW return

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Hangman Adam Page. Once he concludes his feud with The Cowboy, The Devil could set his sights on another popular babyface.

Eddie Kingston could cross paths with the former AEW World Champion upon his return. The duo is known for their incredible promos and the realism they bring to their performances.

The Salt of the Earth would not be too happy about the praise Kingston receives from the audience despite not being as flashy as him. The 28-year-old star could tear apart the veteran for his previous shortcomings in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, MJF's harsh remarks might not be enough to break the spirit of The Mad King. It will be a classic babyface vs. heel feud, where the former Continental Champion will enjoy the support of the crowd.

Neither star will back down from crossing any limits to hurt each other during their eventual singles encounter. A victory over The Devil could work wonders for the former ROH World Champion, as it would take him closer to a shot at the AEW World Championship.

#1. Eddie Kingston could step up against Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Cope at Revolution 2025. If The Purveyor of Violence walks out of the California pay-per-view as the victor, Eddie Kingston could step up to put an end to his tyranny.

The War King and The One True King are no strangers to each other. The two stars have battled each other numerous times in the past. Interestingly, the duo has also worked as a team on several occasions.

The Last of a Dying Breed will not approve of the chaos caused by the Jon Moxley-led Death Riders. The veteran could return to the Jacksonville-based promotion to confront The Purveyor of Violence, calling him out for initiating the destruction of All Elite Wrestling.

Jon Moxley will be infuriated by Kingston's remarks. Considering how he dismantled Bryan Danielson last year, The Ace of AEW is unlikely to show any mercy to his close friend. However, Eddie Kingston might not back down from dealing with The Death Riders on his own.

A feud between Kingston and Moxley would certainly be an exciting prospect. It would be one of the most emotional moments in the promotion's history if The Mad King manages to dethrone the erstwhile Dean Ambrose to become the new AEW World Champion.

