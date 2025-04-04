3 last-minute returns Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 is shaping up to be a potentially great event for All Elite Wrestling. To make the show more memorable, CEO Tony Khan might also have some huge surprises for the fans during the show.

The All Elite Wrestling roster is stacked with talent, and fans are getting a great match card. Despite that, many have also noticed the absence of some major names from programming. Tony Khan might finally pull the trigger and bring some huge names back to move storylines forward at Dynasty.

The stars currently absent or on the injured list include Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, Britt Baker, Skye Blue, Kota Ibushi, and more. Some of them could make their returns at Dynasty this Sunday.

#3. Kota Ibushi

The Golden Star is considered as one of the biggest wrestlers in the business. However, Kota Ibushi's run in AEW has been quiet underwhelming due to his injuries. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since November 2023.

If he returns at AEW Dynasty, Ibushi could make his mark in Kenny Omega's International Title defense against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet and help his best friend retain the championship successfully. Kota Ibushi could also turn heel and potentially challenge Kenny Omega for the International Title.

#2. Skye Blue

Skye Blue was seemingly being set for a huge push last year in All Elite Wrestling. However, she broke her ankle during a match against Hikaru Shida on Collision. The female star has been absent since.

Her boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher, recently revealed that she would be making her return soon. Tony Khan could bring back Skye Blue during Julia Hart and Mercedes Mone's first-round Owen Cup match at AEW Dynasty. Skye could help Julia Hart defeat Mercedes and advance in the tournament.

#1. Wardlow

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has been out of action since last year. He is considered one of the most underutilized talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion as many believed Wardlow was ready to challenge for the World Title once he lost the TNT Championship.

In his last appearance, Wardlow was a part of the Undisputed Kingdom. However, the group has barely mentioned his name since, and this could have lit a fire in Mr. Mayhem. Wardlow could make his huge return to the company at AEW Dynasty if Adam Cole defeats Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. Wardlow could destroy Adam Cole and eventually challenge him for the title.

We will have to wait and see if any of these stars return to All Elite Wrestling at the Dynasty.

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More