AEW star shares heartbreaking update amid absence

Although AEW has recently gotten several of its top stars back from injury, not everyone is cleared for competition. A rising star recently shared a heartbreaking update regarding their ankle.

Ad

Skye Blue injured herself last year in a match against Hikaru Shida. It was so bad that the match had to be stopped midway. It was later revealed that Blue had suffered a broken ankle and that she would be out for a significant amount of time.

Skye Blue was a guest on Highspots' Live Signing when she was asked to give an update on her current status. The 25-year-old painted a bleak picture, saying:

Ad

Trending

“I am not cleared. My ankle is really f**ked up.”

Then towards the end of the session, she revealed that she might be back sooner rather than later. She said:

“Hopefully sooner rather than later.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

AEW star Skye Blue once revealed she wanted to turn heel

Almost a year ago, AEW star Skye Blue revealed her desire to turn heel. It was something that surprised a lot of people, but she did give her reasons.

She justified her desire to turn heel by saying she was never one throughout her wrestling career. Speaking with Kicking Out, Skye Blue said:

Ad

“Yeah, it's really been... I have never been a heel in my entire career until now and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself and... I like it because I'm also still learning. Like, I'm learning how to portray the character better. You know what I mean? Like, I feel like I'm always learning and I'm surrounded by, like, such great people at AEW to learn from.”

It will be interesting to see how she will be pushed once she makes her comeback from injury. With her desire made public, Tony Khan could be tempted to try a character change with her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.