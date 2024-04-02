Female AEW star breaks character - "I have never been a heel in my entire career"

The AEW women's division features some of the most promising rising stars along with key veteran talents. One popular star has evolved in a major way since officially signing with the company, and now she is speaking out.

Skye Blue began working for All Elite Wrestling in April 2021, but she was officially signed to a contract in April 2023. After being attacked by Julia Hart's mist, the 24-year-old eventually linked up with the TBS Champion for what AEW is billing as an "odd pairing." However, she is not an official member of The House of Black – not yet, at least.

Blue recently spoke with Kicking Out and was asked about working as a heel. The Chicago-born grappler said she feels very comfortable working as a heel for the first time in her seven-year career.

"Yeah, it's really been... I have never been a heel in my entire career until now and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself and... I like it because I'm also still learning. Like, I'm learning how to portray the character better. You know what I mean? Like, I feel like I'm always learning and I'm surrounded by, like, such great people at AEW to learn from," Skye Blue said.

The 24-year-old discussed how she learns from her co-workers and how that helps with her growth:

"So, I just, like, feel super comfortable being able to try things and, like, get feedback, and learn, and keep growing. I feel like every time you're with somebody different, whether you're with somebody new in the ring or you just work with different people who are trained differently, you learn how each person... because there are so many ways to do what we do, and it's very cool to take from every little bit that you can," Skye Blue said. [H/T to Fightful]

Skye's last AEW match came on last week's Dynamite as she competed in the #1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way with Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and winner Willow Nightingale to determine the Dynasty opponent for Hart. The week before, Blue and Hart won a Rampage Street Fight over Nightingale and Statlander.

