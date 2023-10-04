Skye Blue reveals her reaction when her boyfriend found out her viral Butt video crossed 12 million views

Rising AEW star Skye Blue addressed the viral video of her butt and also disclosed how her boyfriend reacted to the clip after it was shared on social media.

Skye Blue has been signed with AEW since 2021 and currently wrestles on the Tony Khan-owned ROH as well. She arrived on the pro wrestling scene by making her NWA debut at a very young age. Skye is also admired for her alluring persona and looks.

Earlier this year, a popular hip-hop news outlet, Daily Loud, tweeted a clip from Skye's match, where they mainly focused on her butt. The video went viral and has over 12 million views. The 24-year-old star addressed the video and how her boyfriend, the AEW and ROH star Kyle Fletcher, reacted to it.

Speaking to Alicia Atout recently, Blue revealed the following:

"But at this point, now I’m just like — when the Daily Loud thing went up, I had no idea. Kyle [Fletcher] was the one that found it. He’s like, ‘You have 12 million views!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I didn’t do anything…’ So then this smart a**, he had shared it with my Patreon [group] and then it really blew up,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh. OK! I’m going to keep doing it!" [H/T Yahoo]

Skye Blue on how she feels about fans staring at her viral video

Skye Blue also opened up on how she would've reacted to her viral clip when she was younger. However, she has a completely different response to that at this point in her life. Here is what Blue admitted:

“I’ve gotten to the point where I just — when I was younger, I hated it. I was like, ‘Can I say I’m underage and get you in trouble?’ And then people found out how old I was. At this point, I’m like, 'it is what it is.' We all work very hard to look like what we look like,” Skye said. “It’s like, at least if you’re going to stare at it, you could help me and show support.’ [laughs]" [H/T Yahoo]

Meanwhile, at the age of just 24, Skye looks to improve herself and rise to new heights in women's wrestling. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for her.

