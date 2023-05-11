Who is Kyle Fletcher? Meet the mysterious man from AEW Dynamite

Kyle Fletcher showed up on AEW Dynamite this week. The 24-year-old wrestling phenom took out AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy from behind with a sneak attack during a backstage segment. He then seemingly issued a challenge to the fallen champion.

For those unaware, Kyle Fletcher is one-half of the tag team known as Aussie Open. He and Mark Davis are the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions. The duo are also part of Will Ospreay’s United Empire faction. The group also includes Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and T.J. Perkins among others.

This isn’t the first time Kyle Fletcher has appeared on AEW Dynamite. The Australian has wrestled on Tony Khan’s flagship show in the past. Fletcher has also performed on AEW Rampage alongside his tag team partner Mark Davis.

The team successfully defended their IWGP Tag Team Championship against Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) on the April 14, 2023 episode of Rampage from Milwaukee.

Kyle Fletcher's latest appearance on AEW Dynamite apparently suggests that he will go after the International Championship and its holder, Orange Cassidy. The Sloth successfully defended his title against Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite this week.

Kyle Fletcher attacks Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy put his title on the line against Daniel Garcia this week on Dynamite. The champion and the challenger put on a decent match for the crowd in attendance and at home watching. Cassidy picked up the win with a rollup.

Fletcher showed up from behind to take out the champion while he was watching Best Friends’ match. He then picked up the title and flexed it alongside the IWGP tag title. Excalibur noted that the United Empire member may be looking to bring the title to Aussie Open.

It was later announced that Fletcher will take on Action Andretti in a singles match this week on Rampage. It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner.

