Congratulations to AEW star Skye Blue

AEW star Skye Blue has been on fire lately. She debuted for the company in 2021, and as of now, she has been going back and forth in making appearances for All Elite Wrestling and their sister company Ring Of Honor (ROH).

Skye Blue came out on top with a shocking victory in a four-way number-one contender match for the AEW Women's Championship on Rampage. Skye faced Toni Storm last week on Dynamite for the title but came up short after a very hard-fought battle.

Despite the recent shortcomings, Skye Blue looks to be enjoying herself with the newest AEW signee Kyle Fletcher who took to Twitter to announce how his life's been very peachy at the moment as both superstars have been dating.

"life’s pretty peachy at the moment," Fletcher tweeted.

For those unaware, Kyle Fletcher is one-half of the tag team known as the Aussie Open. He and Mark Davis are the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions while also being part of the faction known as United Empire along with the leader Will Ospreay.

The group also includes Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and T.J. Perkins, among others.

Tony Khan wasted no time in signing Aussie Open to the Jacksonville-based promotion as rumors about WWE being interested in signing the duo began to circulate online.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes