New AEW signings confirmed as Tony Khan makes a big announcement 

AEW has picked up two of wrestling's hottest free agents, as company President Tony Khan has officially announced the signing of a well-decorated tag team.

The stars in question are none other than Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, collectively known as Aussie Open. The duo have made several appearances for AEW, but are probably best known for their work in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They made a name for themselves as part of The United Empire alongside Will Ospreay.

Fightful Select reported that the team were working for New Japan without contracts and that WWE had shown interest in bringing them in. However, Tony Khan beat his rival company to the punch as he revealed via Twitter that Aussie Open is All Elite.

Fletcher has been featuring fairly prominently in AEW in recent weeks as a challenger for Orange Cassidy's International Championship. Davis on the other hand has been sidelined with a meniscus injury.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions will certainly add a layer of intrigue to the promotion's already stacked tag team division. However, many fans are wondering whether their signing could be an indication that Will Ospreay too will be joining the promotion imminently.

Multiple dream matches have been proposed for Ospreay ahead of the All In event in London. Only time will tell whether he joins his United Empire stablemates in the Jacksonville promotion.

