"Nobody recognizes me in public if I have pants on" - Female AEW star makes a startling confession

It hasn't been an easy road for women in professional wrestling, and that includes AEW. After a successful inside look at what it's like to be a female wrestler, the women of the Jacksonville-based company have released a follow-up video, and one All Elite star had a funny confession to make.

Skye Blue has been making a name for herself over the past year. The 24-year-old recently turned heel and joined Julia Hart in attacking Abadon. The young star is quickly becoming one of All Elite Wrestling's most popular talents, but she still faces hardships due to her vocation as a women's wrestler.

Saraya recently took to X and released the second part of the "We're Female Wrestlers" series made by the company's women's division. The videos feature several All Elite stars outlining the pros and cons of being a woman in the industry.

In the latest installment, Skye Blue revealed that, due to appearing on television exclusively in her wrestling gear, she doesn't get recognized while wearing normal clothing in public:

"We're female wrestlers, and nobody recognizes me in public if I have pants on," said Skye Blue. [From 0:15 to 0:19]

AEW's Skye Blue recently shared a throwback pic with her villainous partner

Of the homegrown stars in AEW's women's division, Skye Blue and Julia Hart seem to be the two with the biggest spotlight at the moment. Both women are in their early 20s and began their tenures in the company as bubbly, energetic babyfaces.

However, things have taken a darker turn for the two recently, as Blue allied herself with the current TBS Champion. Blue and Hart are now gaining massive popularity as sadistic heels and are quickly becoming top villains in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Skye Blue recently celebrated her turn to the dark side by retweeting a throwback post featuring herself and Julia Hart. The images depict the two in their former personas contrasted with their new roles:

"Your favorites 🖤," wrote Skye.

Skye Blue helped Julia Hart retain her TBS Championship at AEW Worlds End on December 30. Where the two go from here remains to be seen.

