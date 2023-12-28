"Not sorry" - Skye Blue sends a message to fellow AEW star

Skye Blue recently took to social media to send a message to a fellow AEW star, former TBS Champio Kris Statlander.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Skye Blue scored a victory over The Galaxy's Greatest Alien with a little outside help from the TBS Champion Julia Hart. In the closing moments of the contest, Hart interfered by delivering a blow to Statlander, who was standing on the ropes behind the referee's back.

The hit gave Skye Blue enough time to deliver a scintillating code red from the top rope and score a victory over the 28-year-old. This marked Statlander's first pinfall loss in nineteen months, as pointed out by the Dynamite commentary team during the match.

After her victory, Blue shared a video of her finishing maneuver during the match on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"Ohhhhh Stat😈 not sorry."

Skye Blue and Julia Hart went on to deliver a post-match beatdown to Kris Statlander until Willow Nightingale made the save. While the heels were returning to the backstage, Abadon showed up for a faceoff with the TBS Champion.

Julia Hart will defend her TBS Championship against Abadon on the coming Saturday at Worlds End pay-per-view.

Kris Statlander invites Ben Stiller to the AEW Worlds End event; offers tickets

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Worlds End will emanate from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale in Long Island, New York, on December 30, 2023.

Former TBS Champion Kris Statlander recently took to Twitter to share a message with the Hollywood star Ben Stiller, who followed her on the social media platform last month.

The 28-year-old sent holiday greetings to Stiller and invited him to Worlds End PPV in New York.

"Happy holidays to everyone especially @BenStiller if you want to come to @AEW Worlds End PPV on Long Island at the Nassau Coliseum this Saturday 12/30 let me know," Kris Statlander wrote

