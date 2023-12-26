Top AEW star invites Ben Stiller to Worlds End event; offers tickets

A former AEW Champion recently invited Hollywood star Ben Stiller to the upcoming pay-per-view through a social media post and offered free tickets. The star in question is the former TBS champion Kris Statlander.

The Jacksonville-based company is gearing up for the World's End pay-per-view, which will be held on December 30, 2023, in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, New York. The AEW World Championship match between the current champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Samoa Joe will headline the event, which will also feature the final of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

Kris Statlander recently took to Twitter to share holiday greetings with her followers and Ben Stiller, inviting the Zoolander star to World's End:

"Happy holidays to everyone especially @BenStiller if you want to come to @AEW Worlds End PPV on Long Island at the Nassau Coliseum this Saturday 12/30 let me know," Kris Statlander wrote.

Last month, Ben Stiller followed Kris Statlander on Twitter and indulged in a conversation with her on the social media platform.

Kris Statlander shares the real reason why she moved away from the alien persona in AEW

Kris Statlander made her AEW debut in 2019 under the gimmick named Galaxy's Greatest Alien. However, she gradually drifted away from her older persona.

Speaking with DS Shin on Ring the Belle, the 28-year-old shed light on the reason for the change of her gimmick. Statlander said there was a 50/ 50 split among the fans about her character, and many did not take her seriously:

"I know some people, a lot of people didn’t take that seriously, and they never thought that it would be world champion material, and it might’ve been, but I just felt like it was time for me to try and grow. Not just as a person, as a performer, and just try something different. I mean, it did bring me to this. I don’t wanna say it was a mistake. Maybe it was time for something new," Kris Statlander said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

