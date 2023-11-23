Ben Stiller follows female popular AEW star, sends a message

Not many people would have woken up this morning expecting to see a crossover between Ben Stiller and AEW. Yet, here we are. The famed Hollywood actor recently followed a top star in Tony Khan's promotion on social media and even proceeded to send her a message.

Kris Statlander lost her TBS Championship this past weekend at AEW Full Gear. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien has since taken to Twitter to post an image of herself decked out in a glorious purple get-up, reminiscent of Ben Stiller's outfits in Zoolander and Dodgeball.

Stiller and Statlander have seemingly built up a rapport, with the AEW star promising her fellow purple-loving counterpart that she "won't lose next time." Stiller responded with an arrangement of emojis, which can also be assumed to be his way of showing support:

Statlander found out the hard way this weekend that sometimes reality bites and you can't dodge the wrench. But she will be hoping that fans around the world call in their cable guys to make sure that they are set up to watch her go on to bigger and better things.

Julia Hart becomes the youngest-ever AEW champion

Ever since being corrupted by the House of Black and parting ways with the Varsity Blondes, Julia Hart has been on a steady rise through the ranks in Tony Khan's promotion. Her growth and development in 2023 has been truly spectacular to watch.

Having defeated Kris Statlander and Skye Blue at Full Gear to win the TBS Champion, Julia Hart is now the youngest-ever title holder in the promotion's history. At 22 years old, she has set a record that will be quite hard to beat.

The best is still yet to come for the young star, who continues to improve her character work and in-ring skills every week.