22-year-old star reacts after becoming the youngest champion in AEW history at Full Gear

An AEW star captured her first title in the Jacksonville-based promotion last night at Full Gear. The latter has also become the youngest champion in the company's history at just 22 years of age, and celebrated the achievement on Twitter.

The star in question is none other than House of Black member Julia Hart. She successfully defeated Kris Statlander and Sky Blue in a triple-threat match to capture the TBS Championship at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

Hart took to Twitter to react to her huge victory at Full Gear:

"The youngest AEW champion. The House Always Wins"

Bully Ray praises AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has recently caught a lot of eyes for her incredible performances in the squared circle, and WWE veteran Bully Ray praised Hart for her match against Red Velvet on the November 8th edition of Dynamite.

On the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke highly of Julia Hart and believes that she is moving in the right direction with the company:

"22 years old, and that was such a veteran spot. [She] took a spot that the boys take for granted, she got tackled by Red Velvet, Red Velvet hit the ropes, and Julia [Hart] dove at her legs, and took her out. She looks good, I like the way she does her entrance, I like her presence in the ring, she's taking steps forward, and tonight, I really saw it," said Bully Ray. [0:24-1:12]

Bully further talked about the ending of the match and praised Hart for handling a botched spot like a veteran.

"At the end of the match, before she hit the moonsault, she was trying to get Red Velvet in place, and it got a little fumbled, right? But since it took a little bit of time, when she finally got her in place, she put the boots to her. This way, she wasn't leaving Red Velvet there just like a schmuck, just laying there before she hit her finish, and by giving her those boots, she protected Red Velvet, gave her something to sell while she goes up and hits the moonsault. That's veteran s**t. That's not just the women or the young boys just memorizing a match, and just going out there and execute it, what she did tonight, she was working," said Bully Ray. [1:13-1:59]

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Let us know in the comments section below.

