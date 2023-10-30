Kris Statlander shares the real reason why she moved away from the alien persona

Kris Statlander debuted in AEW in November 2019 and initially adopted an alien persona nicknamed Galaxy's Greatest Alien. However, throughout her tenure in the Jacksonville-based company, she gradually moved away from the Alien gimmick.

During a conversation with DS Shin on Ring the Belle, the current AEW TBS Champion talked about the reason for her shift from the persona and said there was a 50/50 split among the fans about the character.

"I feel like it’s a very 50/50 split with how people feel about that [alien persona]. I get that [It went well with the athleticism I displayed]. I felt like doing the alien thing, it gave people a better look into me as a person, and it’s not to be like, 'Oh, I’m an alien,' but I’m just — I know I’m a little bit of an awkward person, I’m a little bit different, and sometimes the things that I do are unique, and I felt like that was kind of just an easy way to show what I am as an easy, like, oh, yeah, alien, different, makes sense. I don’t know," Kris Statlander said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

The 28-year-old added that many people did not take the alien gimmick seriously and did not consider her championship material. Statlander stated that it was time to grow and evolve, eventually leading to the transition.

"I know some people, a lot of people didn’t take that seriously, and they never thought that it would be world champion material, and it might’ve been, but I just felt like it was time for me to try and grow. Not just as a person, as a performer, and just try something different. I mean, it did bring me to this. I don’t wanna say it was a mistake. Maybe it was time for something new," Statlander said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

At the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2023, Statlander won the TBS Championship by defeating Jade Cargill and ending her 60-match undefeated streak.

ROH Women's World Champion wants to kick AEW star Kris Statlander in the face

Athena (FKA Ember Moon) is the reigning ROH Women's World Champion but craves more gold around her waist.

During the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, the War Goddess took shots at the AEW Women's Champion and TBS Champion, calling them cowards. The 35-year-old said she likes Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida but wants to kick them in the face.

"My next goal is to get some more gold around my waist, maybe make an appearance on AEW, seeing if I can get under the skin of some of the champions over there and see if they’ll issue that challenge. They’re all cowards. I love Kris Statlander. I would love even more to kick her in the face. That would be beautiful. Hikaru Shida. I wrestled Shida a long time ago in SHIMMER, and I thoroughly enjoyed that match. I would love the opportunity to kick her in the face again. That would be beautiful," Athena said. [H/T BodySlam.net]

