AEW star reacts to the possibility of on-screen romance with Kris Statlander

An AEW star recently reacted to a hilarious tweet about a possible romance angle with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander in All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Stokely Hathaway, who has been trying to recruit Kris Statlander and become her manager for the past few weeks. Big Stoke was even present on commentary during Statlander's match against Skye Blue on last night's Dynamite.

On Twitter (X), Stokely reacted to a fan making fun of the possibility Stoke's romance angle with Kris Statlander.

"Go to hell."

AEW star Stokely Hathaway wants to face Adam Copeland at a pay-per-view

Former WWE and current AEW star Stokely Hathaway recently had an interaction with Adam Copeland (fka Edge), which ignited the fire within him to face the AEW star at a pay-per-view event.

Stokely Hathaway recently uploaded a video of his meeting with the Rated R Superstar. Hathaway reached out to Copeland and asked if he would be willing to invest in real estate. The wrestling manager further shared that he thought it was a great opportunity, as the money Copeland and his wife Beth (Phoenix) could invest would help them be successful together.

"So I have a question for you, more so a proposal, right? So have you ever thought about getting into real estate? Yeah, listen. I think it's a great opportunity because you and Beth, you have the money. I have the knowledge. So maybe we can put something together, you know what I'm saying? Get some houses, flip them, you know what I mean?" Stokely Hathaway said.

Adam Copeland replied to Stokely's proposal in hilarious fashion, stating that he always wanted to work with him and would tell his kids that he worked with "Cousin Skeeter." Big Stoke was quick to respond to Copeland's comments:

"Imma have to fight this guy on a Zero Hour now."

