AEW name's backstage interaction with Adam Copeland (Edge) has him vying for a pay-per-view match

An AEW name recently had a backstage interaction with Adam Copeland (Edge) that left him with an urge to face the former WWE Superstar at a pay-per-view. The star in question is Stokely Hathaway, who also worked in NXT under the name Malcolm Bivens and was the manager of Diamond Mine.

Stokely Hathaway recently posted a video of his interaction with Adam Copeland. The wrestling manager reached out to the Rated R Superstar backstage and asked him if he wanted to invest in real estate. The 32-year-old continued that he thought it was a great opportunity as Copeland and his wife Beth Phoenix had the money, while he had the knowledge and they could work together.

"So I have a question for you, more so a proposal, right? So have you ever thought about getting into real estate? Yeah, listen. I think it's a great opportunity because you and Beth, you have the money. I have the Knowledge. So maybe we can put something together, you know what I'm saying? Get some houses, flip them, you know what I mean?" Stokely Hathaway said.

The 11-time WWE Champion had a funny reply to Stokely's proposal and said he always wanted to work with the Big Stoke. Adam Copeland added that he could not wait to tell his kids he worked with "cousin Skeeter". Copeland's reply left the 32-year-old standing in disbelief. Hathaway wrote:

"Imma have to fight this guy on a Zero Hour now, foh"

Eric Bischoff shares his take on Adam Copeland's controversial promo on AEW Collision

On a recent episode of Collision, the Rated R Superstar indulged in a back-and-forth with Ricky Starks. The veteran's use of the words "vanilla midget" for the 33-year-old AEW star was criticized by many.

Speaking on 83 weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his take on Copeland's promo and said he would wait to see how it turns out for Ricky Starks before passing any judgments about it.

“Let’s see what happens. Let’s see where it goes. Now if Copeland goes out and destroys Starks, during the storyline or in the match – if there’s not an upside for Starks as a character – then yeah, it probably is unproductive. But let’s wait and see. It’s a little early. I don’t mind, like, you need heat. You need interest. You need to stir it up. Especially right now in AEW and particularly on Collision. You need to fire the audience up. You need to get people who are criticizing that promo to get engaged and watch and care and invest,” Bischoff said. [00:00 - 00:41]

