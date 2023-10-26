"You need to fire the audience up." - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Adam Copeland's controversial Collision promo

A WWE Hall of Famer has weighed in on Adam Copeland's controversial promo battle opposite Ricky Starks from a recent episode of AEW Collision.

The segment in question has received backlash for Copeland's use of the term "vanilla midget" and has been accused of burying Starks in the process. WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has decided to take a wait-and-see approach as this storyline develops but did note that the added intrigue surrounding the promo may be a good thing for AEW:

“Let’s see what happens. Let’s see where it goes. Now if Copeland goes out and destroys Starks, during the storyline or in the match – if there’s not an upside for Starks as a character – then yeah, it probably is unproductive. But let’s wait and see. It’s a little early. I don’t mind, like, you need heat. You need interest. You need to stir it up. Especially right now in AEW and particularly on Collision. You need to fire the audience up. You need to get people who are criticizing that promo to get engaged and watch and care and invest,” Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast. [00:00 - 00:41]

With both Copeland and Starks being positioned as major assets for Tony Khan's promotion, it will be interesting to see what happens the next time these two stars cross paths.

Adam Copeland's reasons for leaving WWE

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) spent decades in WWE and looked to be a company lifer. That is why his AEW debut was so shocking for many. The Rated R Superstar recently disclosed some of the real issues surrounding his departure.

Wrestlers switch promotions after having a falling out with management or due to backstage tension. This was not the case for Copeland, who simply felt as though his creative opportunities in WWE had run out, though he still had more to offer the wrestling business.

In addition to this, the chance of reuniting with his long-time friend Christian Cage was too good to pass up. The former tag team champions are currently embroiled in a heated feud on AEW programming, with a hotly-anticipated match presumably incoming down the line.

