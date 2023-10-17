Adam Copeland hurt his babyface character after "vanilla midget" comments on Ricky Starks, says WWE legend

AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made some waves when he called Ricky Starks a “Vanilla Midget” on the latest episode of Collision.

Copeland said that Starks was copying Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s style but was obviously much shorter. To his credit, The Absolute One took that insult quite well and even responded with his own on Twitter after the show.

Now, WWE legend Eric Bischoff has come out and said that that particular promo that Copeland cut hurts him more. He also said it is the kind of promo that he would not cut.

He was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

"If Adam is being positioned as that veteran baby face — which he should be, because he is — that makes me feel a little bit differently about the promo. That to me is not the promo that a babyface, a legend, a veteran, someone who's clearly much older, that's not the promo that I would cut."

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff also said that due to that promo, Adam may have lost a bit of babyface that is connected to his name.

"If you've inherited that perception, you've built that perception with the audience, and they recognize you as this legacy performer. I think it took away from Adam Copeland as that legacy babyface," Bischoff concluded. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks.

Rey Mysterio was surprised by Adam Copeland’s WWE exit

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is very good friends with Adam Copeland, both inside and outside the ring. Despite being so close, the Mexican star said that his friend’s WWE exit came as a surprise to him.

Mysterio was speaking to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour when he revealed:

“I was shocked ’cause we had just spoken a week before that…We never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match and, yeah, we’ll be in touch ’cause we call each other every now and then. And next thing you know, I didn’t even see, it was on social media the following day and they were like, 'Did you see who popped up?' I was like, 'No, what happened?' And they showed me, I was like, 'Wow, I did not see that coming.' But I imagine he has his reasons on why and I can’t wait to sit down and chop it up with him.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Adam Copeland and Rey Mysterio were involved in a lot of matches and shared many great moments together during their time in WWE.

Were you surprised by Copeland signing for AEW? Let us know in the comments below