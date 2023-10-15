Top AEW star namedrops The Rock on Collision

In a funny turn of events, WWE icon The Rock has just been namedropped during the opening segment of AEW Collision. Funnily, this came from none other than former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland (FKA Edge)

During the segment, Christian Cage, Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, and Ricky Starks shared the ring and had a war of words. When Starks was on the mic, he had words to say to Danielson, but he couldn't focus with The Rated-R Superstar staring daggers at him.

The Absolute One then told him off, leading to Copeland taking offense and dissing Starks' style. When Starks tried retaliating by saying that the Hall of Famer didn't pick up any good style when he was with WWE, Edge said Ricky Starks looked like a vanilla midget version of The Rock.

Expand Tweet

After the insult by Adam Copeland, the two parties in the ring continued conversing with one another, with FTR even joining in.

Funnily, Copeland's insult made sense, as Ricky Starks rocked an unbuttoned white bolo and black slacks, similar to a look The Rock had during his younger days in WWE.

What were your reactions to Adam Copeland's hilarious reference to The Great One? Let us know in the comments section below.