Adam Copeland (fka Edge) explains some of the real issues that led to his WWE departure

Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE) shocked the world this past weekend when he made his AEW debut at WrestleDream. However, many still have questions about why the Hall of Famer decided to part ways with the company that was his home for 25 years.

Speaking to CBS Sport, the Rated-R Superstar explained that there was no bad blood between himself and his former employer, but he did sense that his creative options in the promotion had run out:

"I kind of got the sense there wasn't really a plan [for me in WWE]. I get it because what else do we do? What else is there to do? And after 25 years I've literally done everything there. So what do we do? It wasn't anybody's fault. I was coming up against creative walls too. I was having a hard time coming up with ideas and that's not usually the case. I think they were too.” (H/T CBS Sport)

Expand Tweet

With an entirely new environment at his whim and a new set of roster members to create magical moments with, fans are eagerly anticipating what the WWE legend can stir up in AEW.

Adam Copeland offered to work more matches in WWE

In an attempt to relieve his creative lull in WWE, Adam Copeland offered to work more matches than the 10 per year he was contracted for. However, this did not help the cause.

This, coupled with the fact that Copeland's real-life best friend Christian Cage was already in AEW, ultimately sealed his decision to take on a new challenge.

"There was also the conundrum that I was contracted for 10 matches a year. I offered to do more, but to their point, it wouldn't feel quite as special, which I understood too... It just felt like neither one of us really had any ideas and that's never been the case before. So when you look at that and then I look at my best friend over there having the time of his life, at a certain point, once I thought, 'You know what, I still have a window here where I can do this and I don't feel like I'm maximizing that.' I think that was really what it boiled down to.”

Expand Tweet

Copeland is set to compete in his first-ever AEW match on October 11 against Luchasaurus.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.