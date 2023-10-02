Adam 'Edge' Copeland's relationship with WWE following AEW debut; reports of possible return

AEW fans were pleasantly surprised on Sunday night when Adam 'Edge' Copeland made his first appearance for the promotion at WrestleDream 2023. New reports state that the Hall of Famer left WWE on good terms.

Edge came out at WrestleDream when Christian and his men were beating down Darby Allin after winning the contest. The Hall of Famer left a mark during his first appearance for the company.

Following the AEW event, Tony Khan revealed that the legend had signed with the company and would compete under the ring name Adam Copeland. He would appear on weekly programming.

A recent report from Fightful Select has shed some light on Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland’s relationship with WWE following his AEW debut. It's reported that the Hall of Famer left on good terms and would be welcomed back into the company if he ever returned.

The veteran will likely have a great rivalry with Christian Cage before possibly teaming up with him. However, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion will keep its doors open for The Rated-R Superstar if he ever plans to return to the company.

