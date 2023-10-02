Edge makes shocking AEW debut; spears 6ft 5 former WWE star at WrestleDream 2023 

The Rated-R Superstar has just landed in AEW. Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made a shocking debut tonight on WrestleDream, to thwart his former best friend Christian Cage.

Following his win tonight against Darby Allin, after Nick Wayne's betrayal, the two launched a post-match attack on Allin. Sting then came out to even the odds. However, Luchasaurus then came out, and along with Wayne and the TNT Champion, it was a 3-on-1 assault, with Allin still incapacitated in the middle of the ring.

It then turned pitch black, and a video played on the big screen, showing a man getting into a car and driving. When the lights came back on, it was Edge coming out to his familiar theme song.

He then went straight to the ring, but asked for the chair from Christian Cage. Due to their history, he willingly handed it over, and it seemed as if Sting was about to receive a bigger beatdown.

The Rated-R Superstar then used the opportunity to hit Nick Wayne with a chair shot, and speared him and Luchasaurus, which sent Christian scrambling. He then helped up Darby Allin and The Stinger, before sharing a brief handshake with each of them.

The rumors and speculation have now been proven true, and The Rated-R Superstar is now All Elite.

