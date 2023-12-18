Skye Blue shares a two-word message after heel turn on AEW Collision

Top AEW star Skye Blue breaks silence after her shocking heel turn on Collision last week, where she joined forces with the TBS Women's Champion, Julia Hart, in the process.

Skye Blue is one of the hottest acts in women's wrestling currently and received so much admiration for her work lately. Following up on her momentum, Skye challenged the "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW women's world championship last week on Dynamite. However, she failed to capture the title, unfortunately.

Following the defeat, Skye made her appearance on Collision last week during the brawl between the TBS women's champion Julia Hart and Abadon. Blue pulled a major swerve by attacking Abadon instead of Julia. After the shocking moment, Thunder Rosa also made her return, and the duo left the ring.

During the segment, Nigel McGuiness also referred to Skye as "Skye Black," which could be a sign of things to come. Meanwhile, Blue seems to be proud of herself after the heel turn as earlier today she reacted to a throwback picture with Julia Hart from years ago on the "X" social media platform, stating the following with a black heart:

"Your favorites 🖤"

Skye Blue on her journey to signing with AEW

Although Skye Blue is currently signed with Tony Khan's company, the road in her entire wrestling career has been long. During her appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Skye detailed her journey:

"I started training when I was a junior in high school. My mom came with me to every practice and every show because I was 17 and very determined like, 'I'm gonna do this,' and she's like, 'No, you're not.' So I started training back then and started doing shows that same year. I trained at a really small school in Woodstock, Illinois, originally. Then I moved to a school in Chicago where I train now at CFW. Then I think NWA was the first big promotion I ever worked for." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Blue continues to rise in the AEW Women's division with her now pairing with Julia Hart. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the rising star.