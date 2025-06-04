3 Last-minute surprises Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Fyter Fest 2025 to counter Mariah May's WWE arrival

Mariah May shocked the AEW fans when she suddenly showed up on WWE NXT. The former All Elite Women’s World Champion had been absent for the last few months, and fans were starting to wonder when she would come back.

However, that was not to be as she showed up in WWE, much to the disappointment of Tony Khan. He has always been a big believer in her, so to see her show up at the rival promotion must be hurting him.

With AEW Fyter Fest 2025 tomorrow, here are three last-minute surprises that Tony Khan could pull off to counter Mariah May’s WWE arrival.

#3. Britt Baker can return to AEW

This is a tit for tat choice, and it makes a lot of sense. Bringing back Britt Baker would be essentially replacing Mariah. That would also go down well with the fans, given that Baker is such a favorite.

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Baker could confront Thunder Rosa, given that the latter recently laid down a challenge for her. That would mean a great match between the two and something that would ensure a nice spectacle at Fyter Fest.

#2. Jon Moxley might kick out Claudio Castagnoli

Over the last few weeks, tensions have been running high in the Death Riders camp. Jon Moxley, despite retaining his AEW World Championship, has been paranoid and is slowly starting to show cracks in his judgment.

Expand Tweet

During his absence, Claudio Castagnoli filled in nicely, and it might seem like splitting them up would be a great decision for storyline purposes.

With some crucial weeks coming up for the future of the former Shield member, having him kick out Castagnoli will no doubt cause a buzz among the fans.

#1. Cedric Alexander could join the Hurt Syndicate

The ultimate swerve that Tony Khan can pull off is one that is going to affect MJF. He recently joined the Hurt Syndicate, and that was a surprise to many, as they had thought Cedric Alexander would show up.

Expand Tweet

With Mariah May showing up in WWE, the time will be right for Tony Khan to bring in Cedric Alexander to AEW, so he can replace MJF in the Hurt Syndicate. That will be the perfect way for Tony Khan to counter the departure of his former women’s world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More