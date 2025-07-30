  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • 3 Major AEW championships that could change hands soon

3 Major AEW championships that could change hands soon

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:11 GMT
AEW Tony Khan
Image source: Strickland on X and AEW on YouTube

AEW has several active championships, including the coveted titles from Ring of Honor. That said, many of the ongoing title reigns have been impressive, while others have failed to capture fans' attention.

Ad

Recently, some titles have changed hands, including the AEW World Title, which "Hangman" Adam Page won from Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Here are three notable title changes that could happen in the coming weeks:

#3. Swerve Strickland could win the AEW Unified Championship

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Following his AEW debut last year, Kazuchika Okada won the Continental Championship. After holding the title for more than a year, The Rainmaker defeated Kenny Omega for the International Championship at All In 2025 to unify both titles and become the Unified Champion.

Okada is in a feud with Swerve Strickland, and there are speculations that the two could collide at Forbidden Door 2025 for the Unified Title. The Rainmaker has been a champion for the majority of his All Elite Wrestling run. Hence, the creative team might need a credible name to beat the Japanese icon. Strickland might be the one to dethrone the champion when the match takes place.

Ad

#2. Kyle Fletcher could win the TNT Championship

Ad

At All In: Texas, Kyle Fletcher was slated to challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. However, Cole had to relinquish the title due to a serious health issue. Later, a four-way match between Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia was announced for the vacant championship.

Dustin managed to capture the title in his home state, despite Kyle being the favorite. The Protostar is now set for a TNT Title match against The Natural this week on Collision. Fletcher could finally capture the title in the Chicago Street Fight and fulfill his goal.

Ad

#1. Athena might capture the AEW Women's World Championship

At All In: Texas, ROH Women's World Champion Athena emerged victorious in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. She has now earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship anytime and anywhere she wants with the help of the contract she won.

The Minion Overlord is feuding with Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Given that Storm has been champion for several months now and overcame Mercedes Mone at All In, she may finally lose the title to Athena. The Fallen Goddess just has to cash in her Casino Gauntlet contract to challenge The Timeless One.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for the aforementioned stars.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications