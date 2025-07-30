3 Major AEW championships that could change hands soon

AEW has several active championships, including the coveted titles from Ring of Honor. That said, many of the ongoing title reigns have been impressive, while others have failed to capture fans' attention.Recently, some titles have changed hands, including the AEW World Title, which &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page won from Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Here are three notable title changes that could happen in the coming weeks:#3. Swerve Strickland could win the AEW Unified ChampionshipFollowing his AEW debut last year, Kazuchika Okada won the Continental Championship. After holding the title for more than a year, The Rainmaker defeated Kenny Omega for the International Championship at All In 2025 to unify both titles and become the Unified Champion.Okada is in a feud with Swerve Strickland, and there are speculations that the two could collide at Forbidden Door 2025 for the Unified Title. The Rainmaker has been a champion for the majority of his All Elite Wrestling run. Hence, the creative team might need a credible name to beat the Japanese icon. Strickland might be the one to dethrone the champion when the match takes place.#2. Kyle Fletcher could win the TNT ChampionshipAt All In: Texas, Kyle Fletcher was slated to challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. However, Cole had to relinquish the title due to a serious health issue. Later, a four-way match between Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia was announced for the vacant championship.Dustin managed to capture the title in his home state, despite Kyle being the favorite. The Protostar is now set for a TNT Title match against The Natural this week on Collision. Fletcher could finally capture the title in the Chicago Street Fight and fulfill his goal.#1. Athena might capture the AEW Women's World ChampionshipAt All In: Texas, ROH Women's World Champion Athena emerged victorious in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. She has now earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship anytime and anywhere she wants with the help of the contract she won.The Minion Overlord is feuding with Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Given that Storm has been champion for several months now and overcame Mercedes Mone at All In, she may finally lose the title to Athena. The Fallen Goddess just has to cash in her Casino Gauntlet contract to challenge The Timeless One.Fans will have to wait and see what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for the aforementioned stars.