3 Major booking decisions for AEW to outshine WrestleMania 41 weekend

AEW faced fierce competition from its rival, WWE, last weekend, as the Stamford-based company presented WrestleMania 41. The grand spectacle, which took place over two days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, was a huge success for the global juggernaut.

Ad

The Grandest Stage of Them All delivered some exceptional matches and moments. It saw instances like Seth Rollins becoming the new Paul Heyman Guy, multiple new champions being crowned, and even fans switching sides regarding heel and babyface WWE Superstars.

However, the most historic moment was when John Cena won his record-setting 17th world championship by defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. With the global juggernaut gaining huge momentum with WrestleMania 41, AEW has a huge chip on its shoulder now. Here are three bookings that can help them outshine this year's Showcase of The Immortals:

Ad

Trending

#3. Cope should make his return to AEW to reunite with his longtime partner

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adam Copeland, better known now as Cope, is one of the biggest draws for AEW at the moment. However, The Rated-R Superstar has not been seen since the Dynasty pay-per-view after he was taken out by his former allies, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

The Canadian could bide his time and make a thunderous return to the company to begin a feud with Dax and Cash. This can even see Cope turning to his lifelong friend and fellow AEW star, Christian Cage, and joining forces as a tag team for one match in what could become one of the biggest moments in Tony Khan's company.

Ad

#2. A shocking title change with the formation of a new alliance

Fans have witnessed top AEW star MJF pitching to join The Hurt Syndicate for weeks now. He almost came close to his mission on Dynamite last week, but once again, The Salt of The Earth was turned down by Bobby Lashley. However, MVP seemed to have persuaded The All Mighty to let Friedman join the faction, as seen in a backstage segment on Dynamite.

Ad

Lashley and Co. could finally accept him as a member of the stable in the coming weeks. This could be the start of MJF's pursuit of winning titles, possibly starting with defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship and even assisting Lashley and Benjamin in retaining their tag team gold to cement their dominance.

#1. Mercedes Mone should win the Women's Owen Hart Cup to set up a dream showdown

Mercedes Mone has proven her supremacy in the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since debuting in the company last year. The CEO is currently pursuing the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and has already made it to the finals. The Tony Khan-led company could book Mone to win the tournament for an important reason.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The TBS Champion winning the tournament could set the stage for her dream showdown with "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In: Texas for the Women's World Title.

A match between Mone and Storm on the company's biggest stage is a booking decision that may outshine many moments of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.