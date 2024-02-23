3 Mistakes AEW must avoid at Revolution 2024

AEW is gearing up for Revolution, the special program penciled in for March 3. The program has a promising match card, and Tony Khan might have a winner on his hands in terms of ratings and buys, as long as he doesn't commit these booking mistakes.

Here are some storyline seeds and incidents that Khan and his creative team should veer away from.

#3 The Old Guard must go

Sting has had an incredible career, and a fantastic time in AEW, as well as in the world of wrestling. The wrestling special is the perfect moment for The Icon to call it a day and pass on the mantle to the younger ones, like Darby Allin. The Young Bucks are rumored to be the final opponents of the Vigilante, and it could be a highly-rated last match.

The same goes for Ric Flair, whose presence in a wrestling ring was a jaw-dropping one for the casual wrestling fan. By the time Revolution comes up, Flair will have spent more than four months on an active roster - he debuted in AEW in October - and the novelty of seeing a childhood idol will be long gone.

#2 Toni Storm shouldn't lose the AEW Women's World Championship

Toni Storm keeping the belt for herself is very crucial for the Jacksonville-based company and her career. Deonna Purrazzo has joined the Stamford-based company and the two will face each other at AEW Revolution.

A few days ago, Queen Aminata signed up, and there's always the possibility of Mercedes Mone joining the bandwagon. With such heavy-duty names on the roster, it would be weird to have a recently-signed wrestler competing in title matches.

#1 Swerve Strickland shouldn't win

Swerve Strickland is on the path to greatness, but he is still on the path and hasn't reached the destination. When he was put in the AEW Championship match with Samoa Joe and Adam "Hangman" Page, it didn't make much sense to wrestling fans - and a win so early will not do justice to the man or the title.

Additionally, the current champion has been in an intense feud with MJF, and a sudden loss would be hard to digest. There's already news that Page might not make it to the ring this time around, so the match is now under a cloud of uncertainty as well.

Tony Khan has been questioned earlier about his booking skills, but he has been successful in keeping the promotion afloat since 2019. Surely something's drawing the audience to the product and the programming. If Khan avoids mistakes like the ones pointed out above, there's still some hope for the Jacksonville-based company.

