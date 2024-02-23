Major blow for AEW as a top star could miss Revolution 2024 due to a personal issue - Reports

A former AEW World Champion could be absent from the upcoming Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View due to some personal issues, as per the latest reports.

The top star in question is the former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page. Page is currently scheduled to challenge Samoa Joe for the world title along with Swerve Strickland in a three-way match at Revolution. However, Hangman's chances of being in the match seemed bleak when he was seen limping recently.

Following the main event of the recent episode of Dynamite, a fan-recorded video showed Hangman limping as he apparently hurt his ankle. Nevertheless, a recent report says that the injury was work, but Page might still miss the show due to an undisclosed personal issue.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live recently, Bryan Alvarez noted that the star was not hurt, but would likely miss the show anyway because of personal reasons.

“Hangman is not hurt. He worked an ankle injury. And the reason that he worked the ankle injury is because he has something going on in his personal life and he may not be able to work the pay-per-view. If he can’t work the pay-per-view then this is the cover story as to why he can’t work the pay-per-view, he injured his ankle. Virtually nobody knew about it and I don’t know if even the people in the match knew that he was going to do this.” [H/T NoDQ.com]

The former AEW World Champion reportedly talked to Tony Khan

Bryan Alvarez, during Wrestling Observer Live, also noted that the former AEW World Champion presumably talked about his situation with Tony Khan, but it's still not confirmed whether he will miss the PPV:

“There were people very close to Hangman who even this morning didn’t know what was going on. I presume that him and Tony [Khan] talked about it but I can’t tell you that for sure. The point of the story is, he is okay. He may work the pay-per-view, he may not work the pay-per-view and I don’t know if we’re going to know whether he’s going to work the pay-per-view or not until maybe the last minute. I don’t know what the personal issues are but they are there and that’s what’s going on.” [H/T NoDQ.com]

Further updates regarding Hangman's status are expected to come out soon. It remains to be seen whether fans will see him in the world title match at Revolution.

