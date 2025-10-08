  • home icon
3 mistakes should not happen at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:11 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Images via AEW's YouTube & allelitewrestling.com]

AEW WrestleDream is set to be All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view. The show is set to take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 18, 2025. Tony Khan has booked a solid card for the show, and it seems like he has something special in store for the event. However, fans are concerned about what might happen if Khan makes a mistake on the show.

As of now, AEW has announced six blockbuster showdowns for the event in St. Louis, including solid showdowns for the AEW World Championship, the AEW Women's World Championship, and an ‘I Quit’ match. However, the AEW President has made several major mistakes over the past year that have drawn several controversies among the fans.

also-read-trending Trending

Therefore, let's discuss 3 mistakes that should not happen at AEW WrestleDream 2025:

#3. Another loss to Darby Allin

Darby Allin is set to face Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' match at AEW WrestleDream in less than two weeks. The two stars have been involved in a heated and deeply personal feud in AEW for the past few months. However, despite Allin being in control for the majority of this rivalry, he has yet to take a decisive victory over The Purveyor of Violence.

Allin faced a huge loss against Moxley at All Out last month in their 'Coffin Match'. Therefore, the 'I Quit' match becomes a must-win situation for Darby Allin next weekend. However, it would be a huge mistake if Tony Khan puts over Jon Moxley once again. Such a decision has the potential to ruin Allin's overall momentum in All Elite Wrestling, while raising questions about his credibility moving forward.

Moreover, it would be an embarrassing loss for his character, especially since he was the one who issued the challenge for the ‘I Quit’ match.

#2. Jurassic Express taking a defeat against The Young Bucks

Jurassic Express is back in action in All Elite Wrestling. The duo will compete in their first pay-per-view match in over three years at AEW WrestleDream against The Young Bucks in a $500K Tag Team Match. Well, fans are more excited than ever to see this new version of the tag team, and with that, it seems like AEW has some long-term plans for Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.

However, all the momentum around Jurassic Express might get shattered if they suffer a defeat at the hands of The Young Bucks in their first big showdown. Therefore, Tony Khan has to avoid giving Perry and Luchasaurus a loss at AEW WrestleDream. A big win has the potential to push the tag team duo into further major storylines in All Elite Wrestling with utmost credibility.

#1. AEW World Tag Team Titles changing hands at AEW WrestleDream

AEW World Tag Team Titles are set to be on the line in a huge tag team showdown between Brodido and The Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita. The tag team of Bandido and Brody King won the titles at Forbidden Door in August this year. Therefore, taking away the championships from them so soon would not make any sense at all.

Besides, AEW has been teasing tensions brewing between Okada and Takeshita for several weeks. Well, if they become the new tag team champions all of a sudden, it could ruin all the build towards their ultimate breakup. Therefore, Tony Khan should avoid any title change in this match, and instead give fans some more hints a potential breakup between the Japanese stars down the line.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

