  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Major stars set for big return for the first time since 2022 in AEW

Major stars set for big return for the first time since 2022 in AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:41 GMT
A beloved AEW tag team is set to return to action [Image Credits: AEW
A beloved AEW tag team is set to return to action [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A fan-favorite AEW duo are set to compete in their first match as a tag team in over three years this coming Tuesday. The stars in question, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, were reunited at last month's All Out pay-per-view.

Ad

The erstwhile Jungle Boy and AEW's resident dinosaur, along with Marko Stunt, together formed the beloved faction Jurassic Express. Some time after Mr. Fun Size was released by the company, Perry and Luchasaurus lost their World Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks at Dynamite : Road Rager 2022. In the immediate aftermath, Jack's then-mentor, Christian Cage, turned on and viciously ambushed Perry. The Instant Classic later managed to convince Luchasaurus to also betray his tag partner, which led to an intense feud between the two, culminating in a Steel Cage match at Full Gear 2022.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over three years later, last month at All Out : Toronto, Perry returned to confront The Young Bucks for leaving him high and dry last year, attacking them head on and thus cutting his ties with The Elite. Although Matt and Nick Jackson got the upper hand on Jack, Luchasaurus arrived to make the save for his old partner. The duo embraced afterwards, thus officially reuniting The Jurassic Express.

Tony Khan has now announced on X/Twitter that Jack Perry and Luchasaurus will compete in their first match as a tag team since 2022 this week on AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"#[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite Title Tuesday 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max THIS TUESDAY, 10/7 Jurassic Express In Action @Boy_Myth_Legend + @Luchasaurus returned to Dynamite last week, + this week they’ll return to tag team action in @dailysplace, their 1st time teaming since 2022, THIS TUESDAY!" - wrote Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Ad

The two former TNT Champions were also featured on Dynamite this week, where they rescued Kenny Omega from a Don Callis Family beatdown and once again went after The Young Bucks.

Announcements for this week's AEW Dynamite

The October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, dubbed Title Tuesday, will air from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A number of matches and segments have been announced for the upcoming show, as listed below:

Ad
  • Mercedes Mone (c) vs TBD [Open Challenge for the TBS Championship]
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Kyle O'Reilly [TNT Championship Match]
  • Orange Cassidy vs PAC
  • Jurassic Express vs TBD
  • Brodido vs Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match]
  • Jon Moxley vs Tomohiro Ishii
  • The Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand [Street Fight]
  • Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe meet face-to-face
Announcements for Dynamite : Title Tuesday [Image Credits: AEW&#039;s website (allelitewrestling.com)]
Announcements for Dynamite : Title Tuesday [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company has in store for fans enroute to WrestleDream 2025.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications