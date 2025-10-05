Major stars set for big return for the first time since 2022 in AEW

A fan-favorite AEW duo are set to compete in their first match as a tag team in over three years this coming Tuesday. The stars in question, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, were reunited at last month's All Out pay-per-view. The erstwhile Jungle Boy and AEW's resident dinosaur, along with Marko Stunt, together formed the beloved faction Jurassic Express. Some time after Mr. Fun Size was released by the company, Perry and Luchasaurus lost their World Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks at Dynamite : Road Rager 2022. In the immediate aftermath, Jack's then-mentor, Christian Cage, turned on and viciously ambushed Perry. The Instant Classic later managed to convince Luchasaurus to also betray his tag partner, which led to an intense feud between the two, culminating in a Steel Cage match at Full Gear 2022. Over three years later, last month at All Out : Toronto, Perry returned to confront The Young Bucks for leaving him high and dry last year, attacking them head on and thus cutting his ties with The Elite. Although Matt and Nick Jackson got the upper hand on Jack, Luchasaurus arrived to make the save for his old partner. The duo embraced afterwards, thus officially reuniting The Jurassic Express. Tony Khan has now announced on X/Twitter that Jack Perry and Luchasaurus will compete in their first match as a tag team since 2022 this week on AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday. &quot;#[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite Title Tuesday 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max THIS TUESDAY, 10/7 Jurassic Express In Action @Boy_Myth_Legend + @Luchasaurus returned to Dynamite last week, + this week they’ll return to tag team action in @dailysplace, their 1st time teaming since 2022, THIS TUESDAY!&quot; - wrote Khan.Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:The two former TNT Champions were also featured on Dynamite this week, where they rescued Kenny Omega from a Don Callis Family beatdown and once again went after The Young Bucks. Announcements for this week's AEW DynamiteThe October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, dubbed Title Tuesday, will air from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A number of matches and segments have been announced for the upcoming show, as listed below: Mercedes Mone (c) vs TBD [Open Challenge for the TBS Championship]Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Kyle O'Reilly [TNT Championship Match]Orange Cassidy vs PACJurassic Express vs TBDBrodido vs Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match]Jon Moxley vs Tomohiro IshiiThe Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand [Street Fight]Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe meet face-to-faceAnnouncements for Dynamite : Title Tuesday [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company has in store for fans enroute to WrestleDream 2025.