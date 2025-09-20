Former AEW World Tag Team Champions reunite after over 3 years at All Out 2025

AEW All Out had a couple of surprises in store for the fans inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The fans were treated to the debut of former WWE Women's Champion, Beth Phoenix, and also saw a former tag team reunite at the show.It was earlier reported that Jack Perry might make his return at All Out, and it was confirmed following the AEW World Tag Team Championship match. The former Jungle Boy confronted his former friends, The Young Bucks, and immediately attacked them after they'd left him high and dry.However, they took advantage of the numbers game after Rocky Romero provided the distraction. They were about to knee Perry in the face before he looked at them and smiled just before the lights went completely black in the arena. The Scapegoat had a plan all along, and he wasn't here alone.Just when the lights went off, a video played which showed Jack Perry 'resurrecting' his former tag team partner, Killswitch fka Luchasaurus. When the lights came back on, he was standing behind the Bucks and proceeded to perform a double chokeslam on them before hugging Jack Perry, officially reuniting the Jurrasic Express.Former AEW World Tag Team Champions reunite at the same event where they broke upJurassic Express was one of the most loved tag teams in AEW and went on a lengthy run with the AEW World Tag Team Titles. However, the team disbanded after Christian Cage, who had been serving as their mentor, attacked Jack Perry immediately after they lost the titles on a July 2022 episode of Dynamite.Following this attack, Luchasaurus would align himself with Christian Cage, who'd christen him Killswitch, and would attack Perry before his match with Cage at All Out 2022, officially ending their tag team. Poetically, they reunited at All Out 2025, and the first thing Luchasaurus did after reuniting was get rid of the belt that said Killswitch, seemingly reverting to his former identity.