3 mistakes must not happen on AEW Dynamite before Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. The company has planned a stacked card of matches. The two Owen Hart Cup finals will be taking place on the show.

Another of the most anticipated matches set for the event is the AEW Women's World Title match between Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. This week's episode of Dynamite will prove to be an important one, as it is the go-home show for Double or Nothing. Therefore, here are three mistakes that must not take place on this important edition of AEW's flagship show.

#3. Another interruption during Hangman Page and Will Ospreay's face-off

The last time Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay had a face-to-face confrontation in the ring, they were interrupted by the Don Callis Family. This led to a tag match between the babyfaces and the heels.

The two men are set to once again go face-to-face with each other this week on Dynamite. However, this time, there must not be any interruptions, as it would only take away from the storyline and hurt this feud further. Both men are steadily building towards a story and hopefully a great match, and Tony Khan shouldn't book anyone to interrupt them during this segment.

#2. Samoa Joe or Jon Moxley getting pinned in their match

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night will see Jon Moxley team with the Young Bucks to face the team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve Strickland. While it looked like Joe would be done with the Death Riders after his Beach Break match against Mox, that is not the case. It now looks like Joe might be heading for another bout with the Purveyor of Violence.

Hence, it would be fitting that neither Joe nor Mox gets pinned during tonight's match, or it could hurt their momentum. Additionally, it looks like the bout could end up with a chaotic finish where several people get involved. However, Tony Khan must ensure that the match produces a result, and it doesn't end in Joe or Mox eating the pinfall.

#1. Hurt Syndicate betraying MJF on AEW Dynamite

MJF has been trying to join the Hurt Syndicate for the past few weeks. He was initially able to convince MVP and Shelton Benjamin to let him join their group, but Bobby Lashley remained on the fence about the former AEW World Champion.

However, he finally gave Maxwell the thumbs up last week, and this week on Dynamite, The Devil will officially sign a contract to join the Hurt Syndicate. However, AEW must not make the most obvious mistake of having the group betray Friedman during the segment.

This has the makings to be a great storyline if stretched out properly, which is what Tony Khan needs to do. Maxwell's dynamic with the group could also lead to many funny moments that should not be robbed from the fans.

It will be interesting to see how this episode of AEW Dynamite builds towards Double or Nothing.

