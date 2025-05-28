3 mistakes Tony khan must avoid on AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing just took place this past weekend in Glendale, Arizona. The show was a massive success and featured a stacked card of matches that had fans on the edge of their seats. The show was headlined by Hangman Page and Will Ospreay, who put on an excellent match.

This week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite will feature the fallout from Double or Nothing. Here are three mistakes Tony Khan must avoid on the Dynamite after the big event.

#3. Continuing the feud between The Opps and Death Riders

The Opps have been feuding with the Death Riders for the past several weeks. This rivalry grew more intense when The Opps managed to defeat the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Titles on the April 16 episode of Dynamite. It looked like this feud would come to a conclusion when Samoa Joe failed to capture the AEW World Title at Beach Break.

However, following the match, the Death Riders and the Young Bucks ganged up on Samoa Joe and Kenny Omega. As a result, Swerve Strickland challenged the villainous alliance to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. During the match, it was the babyfaces who came out on top with the win.

This would be the perfect way for The Opps to end their feud with Jon Moxley's crew and move on since Mox's next focus will be Hangman Page, who has earned a title match in All In: Texas. Mox and the Death Riders will need to focus their attention on that storyline, as the current feud with The Opps has run its course anyway.

#2. No confrontation between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley

Hangman Adam Page won the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. This put him on a direct collision course with Jon Moxley, as he will challenge the latter for the AEW World Title at All In: Texas. Even though there is over a month until All In, Tony Khan must capitalize on the potential of this feud and start building for it right from this week's episode of Dynamite.

Hangman Page should confront Jon Moxley, and given the intensity of both men, this should result in an all-out brawl, which could also help build more anticipation for the title match that will take place on July 12. Given the time that Tony Khan has to build up to this match, he should start right away in order to make this one of the most highly anticipated matches of the show.

#1. No surprise return on AEW Dynamite

There are several of the company's top stars sitting on the bench right now, such as Mariah May, Cope, Darby Allin, and Britt Baker, to name a few. Tony Khan could use this opportunity to bring one or all of them back this week on Dynamite so that they could be part of All In: Texas.

It was reported that Mariah May may not be re-signing with AEW when her contract expires later this year. However, Tony could convince her to stay by booking her prominently leading up to her contract expiration, which might make her decide to stay with the company.

Cope was also rumored to have a big match at All In: Texas, and he could very well return this week on Dynamite, where he could start to build towards the event. Given that it is more than a month away, there is plenty of time for Cope to build a solid storyline with whoever he is facing at AEW's biggest show of the year.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any surprise returns on AEW Dynamite this week.

