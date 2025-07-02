3 mistakes Tony Khan must not make at AEW Dynamite 300

AEW first launched Dynamite in October 2019. Since then, the show has increased its production value and made several changes. Now, the Jacksonville-based promotion is closing in on its 300th episode, which is set to take place this week.

Ad

As a result, Tony Khan has a big show planned, which features several major matches. Let's take a look at three mistakes Tony Khan must not make at Dynamite 300.

#3. Tony Khan must not bury Mina Shirakawa

Mina Shirakawa has been involved in a rivalry with Mercedes Mone since she lost to the latter at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. Since this loss, the Japanese star has been looking for revenge. At Grand Slam Mexico, Mina distracted Mercedes Mone, allowing Toni Storm to attack her from behind. Now, these two women are set to lock horns for the TBS Championship this week on Dynamite.

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Considering how AEW is somewhat lacking in star power in the women's division, the company should book this match in such a way that Mina is not buried, even if she loses. Tony Khan should aim to use this match to make Mina a star in the company so that fans see her as a future champion. This will also be a good thing for the company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. No surprise return at AEW Dynamite 300

AEW Dynamite 300 is one of the most historic episodes in the company's history, showcasing how far the promotion has come. Given the significance of the show, Tony Khan should not make the mistake of having no surprise returns booked for the show. Two names that should make a comeback on this show are Adam Copeland and Darby Allin.

Cope has been absent from AEW TV since he was betrayed by FTR at Dynasty 2025. There were reports that he could make his return in time for All In: Texas to start a program with FTR and Christian Cage. However, it doesn't look like that might happen anytime soon. Nonetheless, Cope should be brought back on Dynamite 300 so that he can be involved at All In: Texas.

Ad

Another name that should make a return is Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion has been missing from TV since the beginning of the year as he went to climb Mount Everest. Hence, if Tony Khan brings him back this week, he will return to the company as a hero and could also be a ratings and viewership boost for the company.

#1. No revenge from Hangman Page

Hangman Adam Page earned the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas after he defeated Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing. This rivalry became more personal last week after the Young Bucks attacked Hangman and hit him with the EVP Trigger. The Death Riders also came down to the ring to join in on the attack. Moxley wrapped a chain around Hangman's neck and tried to choke him out. Before things could get worse, The Opps and Will Ospreay rushed out to save Hangman.

Ad

Given what happened to Hangman Page last week, Tony Khan has the opportunity to make something great out of the angle and have Page get revenge on The Bucks as well as Wheeler Yuta, taking them out of the equation before his match against Mox. The worst thing AEW could do is to have Hangman sit out this week's show, stating that he is too banged up from last week.

It will be interesting to see how this week's episode of AEW Dynamite plays out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action