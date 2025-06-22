Major update on Cope’s reunion with 20-time WWE champion - Reports

Cope has been out of action since the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, where FTR betrayed him following their match against the Death Riders. While there have been reports of him returning ahead of All In, new details have emerged regarding his possible reunion with a former WWE champion to take on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Cope and Christian Cage started their WWE run at the same time. They have been friends over the years. Hence, when the former Edge joined AEW in 2023, nobody expected his first feud to be with Cage. The two men feuded for months, which led to the Rated R Superstar winning the TNT Championship from his former tag team partner.

Recently, it was reported that Cope was planned to team with Christian Cage against FTR at All In, but this plan was apparently put on hold due to the former two-time WWE World Champion's ongoing storyline with The Patriarchy.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if the plan for the Rated R Superstar and Christian Cage to team up against FTR at All In was still on. He responded that it's still a plan, but he hasn't heard anything about the match taking place at All In since Christian wants to ensure things with The Patriarchy are "fleshed out."

Cope reportedly set to return in time for All In

With All In: Texas just a few weeks away, fans have been concerned whether the Rated R Superstar will return in time for the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

During a recent Sportskeeda WrestlingBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that the former Edge will be back in time for All In: Texas.

"Cope, as far as I know, is gonna be back for All In. Supposedly, there's a tag match on the book. Him and Christian [Cage] against FTR," he said. [From 12:16 onwards]

AEW All In: Texas is set to take place on July 12, and it will be interesting to see when the former Edge will make his return to the ring.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More