Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be back in AEW in time for All In (Exclusive)

AEW has quite a few former WWE Superstars in its ranks. Ever since the promotion was founded in 2019, it has become a platform for wrestlers to showcase their skills to a huge audience. One of the biggest names on All Elite Wrestling's roster is Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar has been absent from TV since Dynasty 2025, where FTR betrayed him and took him out after a trios match. He had to be stretchered out of the arena following the beatdown. However, it seems like he is set to return before All In: Texas, which is scheduled for July 12.

Cope's impending return was discussed on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A. During the chat, WrestleVotes disclosed that the WWE Hall of Famer would be back for a program with FTR before All In 2025.

Ad

Trending

"Cope, as far as I know, is gonna be back for All In. Supposedly, there's a tag match on the book. Him and Christian [Cage] against FTR," he said. [From 12:16 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

WrestleVotes even provided an update on Darby Allin's return to the company. The 32-year-old had taken time off to climb Mount Everest. Since Allin has accomplished that goal, he is set to return shortly as well.

Ad

"I'd imagine Darby is involved in that show at some point, whether he's returning that night or shortly before to set something up." [From 12:26 onwards]

Ad

All In 2025 will be the third edition of the event under the AEW banner. It is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Two championship matches have been announced for the event so far.

Jon Moxley will be defending his AEW World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is set to take on 'Timeless' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title on the show.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More