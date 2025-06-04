Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be back in AEW in time for All In (Exclusive)

AEW has quite a few former WWE Superstars in its ranks. Ever since the promotion was founded in 2019, it has become a platform for wrestlers to showcase their skills to a huge audience. One of the biggest names on All Elite Wrestling's roster is Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge.
The Rated-R Superstar has been absent from TV since Dynasty 2025, where FTR betrayed him and took him out after a trios match. He had to be stretchered out of the arena following the beatdown. However, it seems like he is set to return before All In: Texas, which is scheduled for July 12.
Cope's impending return was discussed on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A. During the chat, WrestleVotes disclosed that the WWE Hall of Famer would be back for a program with FTR before All In 2025.
"Cope, as far as I know, is gonna be back for All In. Supposedly, there's a tag match on the book. Him and Christian [Cage] against FTR," he said. [From 12:16 onwards]
WrestleVotes even provided an update on Darby Allin's return to the company. The 32-year-old had taken time off to climb Mount Everest. Since Allin has accomplished that goal, he is set to return shortly as well.
"I'd imagine Darby is involved in that show at some point, whether he's returning that night or shortly before to set something up." [From 12:26 onwards]
All In 2025 will be the third edition of the event under the AEW banner. It is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Two championship matches have been announced for the event so far.
Jon Moxley will be defending his AEW World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is set to take on 'Timeless' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title on the show.
