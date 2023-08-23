3 mistakes Tony Khan needs to avoid with Edge if he leaves WWE for AEW

Last week on SmackDown, Edge possibly wrestled his last WWE match in the main event against Sheamus in front of his home crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, several reports suggest that the Rated "R" Superstar is done with the Stamford-based promotion for now.

Rumors regarding him potentially joining AEW have also been circulating lately. Well, if that is actually a possibility, Tony Khan would not want to waste the opportunity of bringing a Hall of Famer on board with his rising promotion. Over the past few years, the All Elite promotion has hired several legends as well.

However, if Edge becoming All Elite is going to be the case, Tony Khan and the company higher-ups should avoid making certain mistakes to make the WWE Hall of Famer's All Elite run a success in Jacksonville. Here are three mistakes he needs to avoid:

#3 Bringing a babyface Edge

Throughout his career, the Rated "R" Superstar has been known for his conniving heel tactics and being an ultimate opportunist. Although there is no denying that he is a great babyface as well, Adam Copeland, as a heel in AEW, could cut amazing promos and tell great stories.

Just imagine his confrontations with some of the young stars like MJF, Darby Allin, and so on. The former 11-time World Champion could put them more over as a babyface by being a great heel.

#2 Putting him in the tag-team division instead of a solo run

Edge started his career in the tag team division, winning countless tag titles as well. However, he later transitioned to being a great singles competitor and went on to win the world title more than 10 times, also headlining WrestleMania 24 against The Undertaker.

Moreover, AEW should not make the same mistake they made with Jeff Hardy by immediately putting him in the tag division instead of a proper solo run. Nevertheless, the Rated "R" Superstar could later join his long-time friend Christian Cage for a tag team run.

#1 Putting Edge in the World title picture

Edge is an 11-time world champion in WWE, having some great reigns in the process as well. Furthermore, he could still have a world title reign, given he got what it takes to perform inside the squared circle.

However, AEW immediately putting him in the world title picture after potentially hiring him could be a big mistake, as he is on a legend status and should not take away the opportunity from young guys.

Nonetheless, he can have other title runs like the TNT title or even a tag-title run with his former tag team partner Christian Cage for a five-second pose. Nevertheless, Adam Copeland could later enter the world title picture as well after having a decent run with a few amazing feuds on the roster.

Overall, Adam Copeland potentially going All Elite carries huge potential, with some dream feuds waiting to be unfolded. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan manages to sign him, considering the ongoing rumors.

