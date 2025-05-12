3 mistakes WWE made at Backlash 2025 that Tony Khan should avoid at AEW Beach Break 2025

WWE Backlash is officially in the books. The Premium Live Event was highly criticized for several reasons. It was headlined by John Cena and Randy Orton. Both legends put on an entertaining match for the crowd. Despite some great moments, the event left a bad taste in several fans' mouths.

Ad

Now that Backlash is over, fans are eagerly awaiting AEW Beach Break - a special edition of Dynamite. The crowd has been enjoying the recent weekly shows in 2025. With good stories and wrestling, they cannot wait for what goes down this Wednesday.

Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe will likely headline the special event with the AEW World Championship on the line. Backlash wasn't a top-tier PLE as it had a lackluster card and barely contained any major stories.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at what Tony Khan must learn from WWE's mistakes and avoid while booking Beach Break.

#3. There were just five matches on the Backlash card!!!

Backlash featured five matches, and WWE could have fit in a couple more or at least one more contest. Several top stars were once again left out of the card, including recently crowned World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. While stars such as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are on hiatus, Jey Uso should have brought his rivalry with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to the big stage and had a tag team match alongside Sami Zayn, who was also attacked by Rollins and Breakker.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems like WWE missed a few opportunities to make Backlash a more sensational event than it already was.

Dynamite's Beach Break edition already consists of four matches in a two-hour show. Also, a segment featuring MJF and the Hurt Business will be presented. It seems like the flagship show will be filled with action. While WWE had no stipulations for any contest, AEW will be closing the show with a steel cage contest.

Ad

Tony Khan must avoid underbooking the card, like Triple H did for Backlash. If stars deserve to be on the card, they should be present.

#2. Too many shenanigans at WWE Backlash

It is safe to say that, unlike the match card, WWE kind of overbooked the premium live event. Out of five matches, four had run-ins, referee bumps, and outside interferences. El Grando Americano cost Penta his shot at the Intercontinental Championship, while the debuting Jeff Cobb assisted Jacob Fatu to retain the United States Championship.

Ad

Even Michael Cole tried to help Pat McAfee during the latter's bout against Gunther. John Cena received help from R-Truth. The only match that didn't have any outside interference was Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW should have fewer interferences at Beach Break, as many of these angles may lose their essence when overdone. Among the four matches, only the Don Callis Family could interfere and ruin the only tag team match on the card.

#1. No title changed hands

Except for Pat McAfee vs. Gunther, every match on the Backlash card was a championship match. Unfortunately, every champion was booked to retain their titles.

Ad

Fans crave unpredictability and surprises on major pro wrestling shows. Crowning new champions is a great way to shock the fans. WWE had several opportunities to capitalize on the situation, but they didn't.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, in AEW, fans have wanted Samoa Joe to dethrone Jon Moxley for a while. Many believe they should pull the trigger tomorrow and let Moxley drop the championship.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will book the Beach Break edition of Dynamite this Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More