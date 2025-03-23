3 opponents for Kazuchika Okada at AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty 2025 will emanate from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on April 6. After a memorable edition of Revolution, Tony Khan would look to continue AEW's momentum by delivering another great pay-per-view.

Ad

Three championship matches have already been confirmed for the Philadelphia event. After getting a "Hollywood Ending" to her feud with Mariah May, Toni Storm is now set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne at Dynasty.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega will put his newly won International Title on the line against Ricochet and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey on April 6. The second edition of Dynasty will be headlined by a singles clash between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley, where The New Flavor will look to put an end to The One True King's AEW World Championship reign.

Ad

Trending

The Jacksonville-based promotion is yet to announce who Kazuchika Okada will battle at Dynasty 2025. The Rainmaker recently crossed the one-year mark as the Continental Champion, and he could celebrate the milestone by having another successful title defense.

In this article, let's look at three stars who could challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship on April 6.

#3. Konosuke Takeshita could call his shot at the Continental Championship

At Revolution 2025, Konosuke Takeshita delivered an exceptional performance against Kenny Omega. The Alpha pushed The Best Bout Machine to his limits, proving himself as one of the toughest competitors in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Unfortunately, the Japanese star could not retain his International Championship in this match. After surviving several lethal maneuvers, Takeshita lost to The Cleaner via roll-up.

Don Callis' client has not been in a good mood ever since he dropped his championship at Revolution. While he cannot challenge Kenny Omega at Dynasty 2025, The Alpha could turn his attention towards a different opponent.

At the Philadelphia pay-per-view, Konosuke Takeshita could lock horns with Kazuchika Okada. AEW teased a singles rivalry between the two hard-hitting superstars last year before Takeshita decided to go after the International Title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dethroning The Rainmaker of the Continental Championship would be the perfect way for the 29-year-old star to redeem himself. The two stars clashed in a four-way match for the Continental Championship at All Out 2024, where The Alpha outshined the NJPW legend with his raw strength.

It would be intriguing to see who is the superior performer between Okada and Takeshita. Regardless of how the match ends, the contest will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Ad

#2. Wheeler Yuta could secure a title match against The Rainmaker

In recent weeks, AEW has teased a potential split between Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley. Cope had made attempts to bring the former ROH Pure Champion back to the good side, and his attempts seemed to be working.

It all turned out to be a facade, as the reigning World Trios Champion emerged to help The One True King in his match against The Rated-R Superstar at Revolution 2025.

Ad

Wheeler Yuta has played a crucial role in Jon Moxley's last two title defenses, and The Purveyor of Violence would be very happy with Yuta stepping up to the occasion.

The reigning AEW World Champion could use his supreme authority to get the 28-year-old star a Continental Championship match at Dynasty 2025. With The Death Riders in his corner, Yuta's chances against Kazuchika Okada will be much stronger.

While he is undeniably the superior competitor inside the squared circle, The Rainmaker will find his back against the wall while dealing with The Death Riders' numbers game.

Ad

#1. Josh Alexander could have an impressive showing against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Dynasty 2025

'Speedball' Mike Bailey recently made his AEW debut by entering the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. The former TNA X-Division Champion ended up being the co-winner of the competition alongside Ricochet and is now set to compete for the International Title at Dynasty 2025.

Josh Alexander is reportedly set to debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. The Walking Weapon could follow in Speedball's steps and immediately enter the title picture upon his debut.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At Dynasty 2025, The Rainmaker could host an Open Challenge for the Continental Championship. The challenge could be answered by the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, who could go on to have an instant classic with Okada.

While he may not win the contest, an impressive showing against The Continental Classic would establish The Ronin as a legitimate performer in the eyes of the audience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE