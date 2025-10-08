3 possible betrayals that could happen at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:46 GMT
WrestleDream 2025 poster
WrestleDream 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri (Image credit: allelitewrestling.com)

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is set to take place on October 18, 2025, from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night is the I Quit match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. Hangman Page is also set to defend his World Title against Samoa Joe, while Kris Statlander will defend her title against Toni Storm. Given that this is one of the biggest events of the year for AEW, Tony Khan could have some surprises planned for the show. Some of those surprises could be in the form of betrayals. Hence, let's take a look at three possible betrayals that could take place at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

#3. Samoa Joe turns on The Opps

Samoa Joe formed The Opps several months ago, along with Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The group spent the past few months fighting against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. The group currently holds the AEW World Trios Titles.

However, since last week, Samoa Joe's attention has turned to Hangman Adam Page and the World Title. Joe and Page got into a heated exchange after their match against the Death Riders last week.

This week on Dynamite, Samoa Joe looked like a different person as he got into another heated confrontation with the World Champion. Now, these two men will lock horns at WrestleDream. However, Page will most likely come out on top in this match. After the bout, Powerhouse Hobbs could come out to help his stablemate up, only for Joe to turn on him. Joe's reason for attacking Powerhouse Hobbs could be that he blames The Opps for not helping him win the World Title.

#2. The Don Callis Family turns on Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita has been a key member of The Don Callis Family in recent weeks. However, there have been hints of his baby face turn recently. When Takeshita faced Mark Briscoe on the 6th September episode of Collision, he insisted that he wanted to beat the former ROH World Champion all by himself.

However, MJF interfered and cost Mark the match. Following the match, MJF continued his beatdown on Briscoe until Takeshita stopped him, which is uncharacteristic of a heel. This week on Dynamite, Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada earned a Tag Team Title shot against Brodido at WrestleDream 2025.

Okada and Don Callis will be looking to win the Tag Titles by any means necessary. However, Takeshita might take issue with that, which will eventually lead to their loss. Following this, Okada and the rest of The Don Callis Family could attack Konosuke Takeshita and kick him out of the group.

#1. Wheeler Yuta could walk out on the Death Riders at AEW WrestleDream

Since Wheeler Yuta joined Death Riders, he has been on the receiving end of multiple beatdowns on behalf of Jon Moxley. This was also pointed out by Kris Statlander during a recent interview with Renee Paquette, where she explained why she didn't want to join Mox's crew.

Therefore, at AEW WrestleDream 2025, the Death Riders will come out to help Moxley in his match against Darby Allin. However, Mox might continue to dominate and order Wheeler Yuta around, and this may not sit well with him. Hence, he could decide to walk out on his stablemates out of frustration.

It will be interesting to see if any more matches will get added to WrestleDream 2025.

