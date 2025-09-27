3 possible replacements for Adam Copeland in AEW

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 27, 2025 10:33 GMT
Former TNT Champion Adam Copeland
Former TNT Champion Adam Copeland (Image via Cope's Instagram)

Adam Copeland recently told Christian Cage on this week's Dynamite that he is leaving. He also stated that he doesn't know if he will ever return to All Elite Wrestling again. This left fans wondering what will happen with Cage considering that he is still feuding with the Patriarchy and FTR.

Here are 3 stars who could possibly replace Adam Copeland in AEW:

#3. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy made his long-awaited return to AEW programming on this week's episode of Dynamite as the mystery partner of the Conglomeration. Cassidy is still a babyface and a favourite among the fans.

He could actually assist Christian Cage during his ongoing feud with FTR & the Patriarchy as a replacement for Adam Copeland. He could form Cage & Cassidy along with him to compete against the heels.

#2. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston finally made his return to AEW to face Big Bill at the All Out pay-per-view last week. He defeated the former AEW World Tag Team Champion in his return match at the show in Toronto.

He could also assist the Patriarch Christian Cage during his feud with FTR. He could be Cage's suprise partner in an upcoming match at a future event against either FTR or Patriarchy. Kingston could have Cage's back instead of Adam Copeland during the bout.

#1. Jack Perry

Jack Perry recently turned back into a babyface in AEW. He also reunited with Luchasaurus at the All Out pay-per-view to form the Jurassic Express again. The team used to be one of the fan favourites until a few years ago.

Jack Perry also has a history with Christian Cage as they used to team up together few years ago. He could reunite with the Canadian Legend to help him fend off his rivals in the coming weeks. This could also help Perry reach a new level in the Jacksonville-based company.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
