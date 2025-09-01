3 Possible Surprises on AEW Dynamite This Week (September 3, 2025)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tony Khan looks to build towards the company's next PPV, All Out, which is set to take place later this month. Hence, Tony will look to book matches that align with the company's vision for All Out.

So far, only a few matches have been announced for the show, with more to be announced as the week passes by. Hence, let's take a look at three possible surprises on AEW Dynamite this week.

#3. Gabe Kidd Officially Becomes All Elite

Gabe Kidd has been a rising star in NJPW for the past couple of years. However, after his match against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year, Kidd has been making sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling. He competed against The Butcher on an episode of Collision in February this year. A few months later, he aligned himself with the Death Riders.

He also teamed with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to challenge The Opps for the AEW World Trios Titles at All In: Texas. He then teamed up again with the Death Riders and the Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Darby Allin in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

Although he has competed in a handful of matches for the promotion, Gabe Kidd has not officially signed a contract. Hence, this week on Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling could officially announce Gabe Kidd as the newest member of its roster.

#2. Tony Khan Announces AEW Women's Tag Team Titles

AEW's women's division is growing larger with each passing week. Currently, there are tag teams and factions forming within the division. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla formed a faction called Triangle of Madness while Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford have been working together in recent weeks. Hence, this is the perfect opportunity for AEW to introduce a Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking with WGN Radio, Tony Khan admitted that the Women's Tag Team Titles are ready, but he was holding onto them since 25 percent of the roster was hurting from the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas.

"A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. — I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships," he said. [21:49 to 25:36]

This means that Tony could unveil the titles this week on Dynamite. He could even book a tournament with the finals taking place at All Out 2025.

#1. Alex Windsor Dethrones Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in the ring ever since she arrived in AEW. She quickly won the TBS Championship and has held onto it for more than a year, looking unstoppable.

At Forbidden Door, she had her work cut out for her when she defended the title against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone. However, the former Sasha Banks was able to retain her title. Despite the outcome, Alex Windsor is not done with The CEO, and these two women will lock horns in a singles match with the title on the line this week.

Although it is unlikely to happen, if Alex Windsor manages to pull off a shocking win, this will be one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

