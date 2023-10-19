3 Realistic opponents for Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024

Wrestling legend and WCW icon Sting revealed on AEW Dynamite that he will hang up his boots after the Revolution pay-per-view in 2024.

Since he made his debut in 2020, the Stinger has been entertaining the live audience and fans around the world despite his age. With little regard for his safety, he has often put himself in harm's way, and that says a lot about him as a wrestler.

While he has been constantly by Darby Allin’s side and mainly participated in tag team matches, he hasn't had the opportunity to shine in a singles match.

In this article, we will look at three potential opponents for his retirement match in 2024.

#3. Student vs. Mentor (Darby Allin)

What better way to start off this list than by mentioning Darby Allin? The enigma has had quite the ride with The Stinger, and it will only be fitting if the two men face each other at Revolution next year.

As Darby’s singles career has more or less come to a halt, a final match with the WWE Hall of Famer can propel the Seattle native back into the main event picture. It could also be an occasion for the student to show the master what he has learned over the last two years.

#2. The Devil MJF vs. The Icon Sting

MJF has been on a roll since he turned babyface amid his run as Adam Cole’s best friend. As we know, all the babyface runs tend to go stale, which is no different with MJF.

MJF is a natural heel, and to turn into the dark side again would be to take on The Icon in a retirement match next year.

That could be the perfect way for Maxwell to put on his heel persona again and for the Stinger to put over a main event star on his way out.

#1. The passing of the torch to Malakai Black

Much was expected from Malakai Black when he jumped from WWE to AEW, but his run has gone stale, just like Darby Allin.

Despite being the leader of the House of Black, there is no real direction that the star has been able to take.

That can change if he is the one to take on the icon in his last-ever match. That bout can finally make him come out of the shadows and truly establish himself as a main event star, and it could be the perfect opportunity for Sting to pass on the torch as he heads into the sunset.

