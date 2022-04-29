3 reasons why Hangman Page's AEW Championship run isn't working and 2 reasons why it is

AEW World Champion Hangman Page’s title reign hasn't set the world alight in the way fans and the company had hoped. His climb to the top was the best long-term storyline in AEW history when he finally defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021.

Many fans rooted for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to overcome his demons and fulfill the potential his former Elite teammates had for him all those years ago. But for some reason or another, his championship reign pales compared to past titleholders like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

Why is that so? Here are three reasons why Hangman Page’s AEW Championship run isn’t working and two reasons why it is.

#5. Hangman Page's AEW Championship run isn't working – He's not the focal point of the show

While Hangman Page is the top champion in AEW, he hasn't been booked so. Page should be the show's focal point and have major storylines around him. But that hasn't been the case thus far.

For example, his rivalry with Adam Cole over the AEW World Championship felt like a secondary feud compared to CM Punk vs. MJF despite his match headlining the Revolution 2022 PPV.

While The Cowboy had title matches against the likes of Dante Martin and Lance Archer, they both felt like fillers when compared to other championships in AEW.

The TNT title has had more momentum and intrigue than the world championship, with multiple contenders vying for it, including Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, and Cody Rhodes. It's a damning indictment of Page's reign thus far.

Despite the concerted push AEW has put behind the young star, it hasn't translated into Hangman becoming a box office draw that one would expect. Compare it to Roman Reigns as the Undisputed World Champion in WWE, and the contrast is glaring.

#4. Hangman Page's AEW Championship run is working – He remains a compelling babyface

Hangman Page remains a popular babyface despite his struggles to become a headlining act. His character is multi-layered, and his openness to discussing his anxieties and insecurities is a refreshing and modern take on the babyface trope.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Page said his AEW character is similar to who he is in real life. He added that his awkwardness was authentic, and he has since learned to embrace it:

"It's very weird, it's difficult to do and like reckon with yourself but it's also cathartic to just be like 'oh well, yeah, this is s**tty but this is me." (from 0:13 to 0:27)

Page previously admitted his flaws while revealing himself to the public. He said it was invigorating to perform his own stuff like a character:

"Over the past few years, I've never been a perfect person but to acknowledge that and I reckon with it and just put it out there, I was cathartic to get through that." (from 0:31 to 0:42)

That authenticity has won him over with the audience, and it's good to see that the former Elite member has kept this part of his persona.

#3. Hangman Page's AEW Championship run isn't working – He hasn’t wrestled or appeared on television frequently

Adam Page's title victory coincided with the birth of his first child. He'd take time off before and after his monumental win to focus on being a father. When the news became public, the former AEW Tag Team Champion took to social media to make the exciting announcement:

“Hey, we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you.”

While the time away was understandable, Hangman frequently didn't appear on TV after the fact. It took him almost a month before entering his first championship feud against Bryan Danielson.

Once the rivalry ended, he appeared sporadically in Dynamite, and his championship defenses were few and far between. Because of this, Hangman has significantly cooled off as a character, and it's hard for fans to get behind him as the roster continues to evolve and welcome new additions.

The Cowboy's PPV feud with Adam Cole felt thrown together despite their long history, and the payoff Texas Death Match was rushed so that Page could move on to his latest feud with CM Punk. Even that's delayed as Hangman is currently COVID-19 positive, causing him to be off this week's Dynamite and Rampage.

Though Page wasn't present at the show, his AEW World Championship defense against CM Punk was still made official for Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29, as The Straightedge Superstar carried the segment by himself.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that some plans for Wednesday's Dynamite and the tapings for this Friday's Rampage had to be changed due to Page having COVID:

"Obviously, there was going to be a big angle between Punk and Adam Page that would lead to the announcement of the match, and instead they just announced the match as the main event for Double or Nothing. So whatever that was will probably take place next week if he is able to be there next week, which, as I said, he believes that he will be there next week."

Whether it's a combination of unforeseen circumstances, bad booking, or infrequent appearances, these factors are not helping Hangman's title reign.

#2. Hangman Page's AEW Championship run is working – He has had excellent matches

What's undeniable about Adam Page is his abilities in the ring. He's a smooth worker, highly athletic, and can brawl with the best. His matches remain highly competitive and entertaining. Page's two matches with Bryan Danielson early on in his title reign suggest he can hang with the best wrestler in the world.

He also overcame Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Death Match before running the stipulation against Adam Cole. His matches have all been different, against opponents with contrasting styles. It shows how versatile Page can be. Nobody can dispute that he's a fighting champion.

#1. Hangman Page's AEW Championship run isn't working – He has been overshadowed by more popular stars

The biggest problem with Hangman Page's AEW World Championship run is that he isn't the most popular star in the company. The accolade goes to CM Punk, whose feuds have felt like must-see TV, rendering Page an afterthought.

Even his match against Bryan Danielson had fans and critics showering praise on The American Dragon. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP praised the former WWE Champion, saying he always delivers no matter who the opponent is. The former WCW Champion said Danielson's matches with Omega and Hangman were physical back-and-forth contests:

"Bryan Danielson, I think if you watch that cat today, no matter if it's with Kenny Omega or a Hangman Page, those guys put up a hell of a show, man. Do they take a hell lot of bumps? Hell yeah." (16:37 - 17:12)

The logic of putting The Cowboy against such established stars is that he can be elevated, but it seems to magnify his deficiencies instead. It's not right when fans see Page as second-best in his own rivalries, rooting for his opponents instead.

With CM Punk his next opponent, fans will likely support The Chicago native over the AEW Champion. It'll be up to the younger star to sway opinion and win over critics already writing off his reign.

