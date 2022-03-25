"Those guys put a hell of a show" - Former WCW Champion is a big fan of Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently lavished praise on Bryan Danielson's work in AEW, particularly referencing his matches with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

The American Dragon has been in top form since joining All Elite Wrestling in September last year, putting up several classics over the previous few months. Among the matches that have drawn the highest praise are his pair of grueling contests with Hangman Page and the one with Kenny Omega.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP praised the former WWE Champion, saying he always delivers no matter who the opponent is. The former WCW Champion also noted that Danielson's matches with Omega and Hangman were very physical back-and-forth contests.

"Bryan Danielson, I think if you watch that cat today, no matter if it's with Kenny Omega or a Hangman Page, those guys put up a hell of a show, man. Do they take a hell lot of bumps? Hell yeah," said Diamond Dallas Page. (16:37 - 17:12)

Watch the full episode of The Bro Show below:

DDP selected Bryan Danielson as 2021's best wrestler

In the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Diamond Dallas Page picked The American Dragon as the 2021's Male Wrestler of the Year.

The WCW legend explained that apart from having stellar matches in AEW, Danielson also headlined WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge earlier in the year.

"Let's just forget about the main event in WrestleMania, let's take him to his last two matches. When I saw the match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, I'm like '30-minutes Broadway.' I thought that was the match of the year, and then I saw him with Hangman, and they went 60-minutes. I think Danielson is the baddest cat on the planet in that squared circle and you gotta remember, at the height of his WrestleMania run, they retired him because of all his concussions," said DDP.

TDE Wrestling @tde_gif



-- #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS "If you want a badge of honor from Blackpool Combat Club, there's only one way to get it... THE HARD WAY!"-- @JonMoxley "If you want a badge of honor from Blackpool Combat Club, there's only one way to get it... THE HARD WAY!"-- @JonMoxley #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/aeRMmME9nm

There's no arguing that Bryan Danielson's technical wizardry inside the squared circle is unparalleled. He competed in another instant classic against Jon Moxley at Revolution 2022, with whom he has now aligned in AEW.

Do you agree with DDP's assessment of Danielson's talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

