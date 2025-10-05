3 reasons why AEW is delaying Kenny Omega vs Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher has come a long way in his career since he first joined The Don Callis Family in 2023. He has recently picked up some notable wins against Will Ospreay, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle O'Reilly. He is also the reigning TNT Champion. Fletcher faced Omega on the 18th October 2023 episode of Dynamite. It was The Cleaner who walked away with the win during that encounter. However, Fletcher has come a long way since then and even came close to beating Hangman Page for the World Title recently. Therefore, another match between Omega and Fletcher needs to happen. However, AEW may be delaying this bout. Here are three reasons why this may be the case.#3. Kenny Omega is not 100% healthyKenny Omega suffered from diverticulitis, which took him out of action for the entire 2024. During his time away from the ring, he underwent surgery and had to make changes to his in-ring style. He returned earlier this year, and while it looked like he hadn't missed a step, Omega isn't quite the same athlete that he once was.Due to his health, The Cleaner hasn't competed as frequently as he used to. There are often gaps between each of his matches. For instance, he only competed in four matches between July and October. Therefore, AEW is being very careful about his health. It might take him a while to go back to being the Best Bout Machine, which is why this match hasn't happened yet.#2. AEW wants to save this match for the futureOne thing has been clear about Kyle Fletcher since he joined Don Callis. He was made to be a star and is a future World Champion. His recent matches against Will Ospreay and Hangman Page are a testament to this.Currently, Fletcher still has a big roster of talent to face and further establish his presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This could be why AEW has not booked him to face Omega yet. Kenny is not only one of the best wrestlers in the company, but he is one of the best in the world. Therefore, he should be the last obstacle Fletcher faces to prove he is the future of the industry. Therefore, AEW and Tony Khan could've decided to hold off on this match until the time is right.#1. Kyle Fletcher might be the chosen one to retire Kenny OmegaKenny Omega is nearing the end of his career. Due to diverticulitis, his body isn't what it used to be, and hence, as he grows older, he will wrestle fewer matches. This has already been evident this year. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before he hangs up his boots.Hence, AEW could be saving this match for when The Cleaner decides to retire. Kyle Fletcher could then defeat Omega in the latter's retirement match. This win could do wonders for Kyle Fletcher's career by establishing him as the next big star in the industry.One thing is clear that when these two men eventually lock horns, this match will certainly steal the show.