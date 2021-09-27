3 reasons AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was better than WWE Extreme Rules and 2 reasons it wasn't

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 capped off another intense week of wrestling for fans as AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam editions took place the same week. Fans got to witness Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bobby Lashley wrestling in the same week.

With two significant events happening in the same week, it only makes sense to see which show outdid the other as the competition between the two companies heats up. Of course, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam wasn't a pay-per-view, but it was billed as the biggest AEW TV show yet, and WWE Extreme Rules is one of the most popular gimmick pay-per-views in the company's calendar.

However, this author believes AEW slightly outperformed their counterparts by the smallest of margins, and without any delay, let's see why.

#3. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam didn't have any questionable booking decisions like WWE Extreme Rules

Although people criticized the finish to the Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson match, it made perfect booking sense. We got a classic bout and a build-up to a longer future match between two all-time greats.

WWE, however, made several questionable booking decisions. First and foremost, WWE champion Big E didn't even defend his championship on Sunday and only got involved in the show after a backstage segment during the kick-off.

For a pay-per-view titled Extreme Rules, there was just one gimmick match out of 7! Six standard matches didn't seem very extreme. Finally, the 'Demon' Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns main event was an abysmal booking.

The idea was obviously to protect The Demon, but the finish did neither man any favors, and The Demon's aura is severely dented now.

AEW, on the other hand, got their booking spot on. The right people went over, especially Malakai Black, who many feared would suffer his first AEW loss to Cody Rhodes. MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. had a fun match. Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho in a solid main event that saw just enough heel work from the dentist not to seem overbearing.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was the clear winner over WWE Extreme Rules from a booking standpoint.

