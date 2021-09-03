3 Reasons why AEW should have offered Brock Lesnar a contract and 2 they shouldn't have

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE after nearly a year-and-a-half away. He returned at SummerSlam 2021 after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event. Although his run isn't set to begin right away, he is reportedly contracted until some point in 2023, with a guaranteed 8 matches at the least.

The contract is also reportedly up for negotiations, which means we could see Brock Lesnar wrestle more than 8 times between now and 2023. Brock Lesnar knows how to negotiate the best deal for himself, which is why even UFC President Dana White said that Vince McMahon "threw the vault" at The Beast Incarnate to lure him away from an MMA return.

But should AEW have made a contract offer to Brock Lesnar while he was still a free agent? The signing of CM Punk and expected debut of Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson seems to have partially made up for that.

This article looks at both sides of why AEW should and shouldn't have offered Brock Lesnar a contract during his free agency period.

#3. Should have offered a contract: Brock Lesnar would be the biggest signing in AEW history

This isn't meant to be any disrespect towards the likes of Sting, CM Punk, or even Daniel Bryan. The reality is that as big and popular as the mentioned names are, none of them are nearly as famous and marketable as Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar managed to reach megastardom while outside the WWE umbrella. While Brock Lesnar's 2002-2004 run in WWE shot him to instant worldwide superstardom, it was his success in the UFC that made him the biggest box office draw in MMA up to that point - until Conor McGregor replaced him years later.

There is no doubt that Brock Lesnar would have been the biggest signing in AEW history. It would be a big change in approach and it would send a message to the AEW locker room.

There is no superstar bigger than Brock Lesnar that AEW could have signed in that period. Naturally, CM Punk's return generated a lot of buzz, but in the long run, Brock Lesnar would continue to prove his overall popularity.

