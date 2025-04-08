3 Reasons why AEW star Mercedes Mone should win the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup 

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in the professional wrestling industry today. The CEO has reached unprecedented heights ever since she made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in March 2024. Since then, Mone has been on an impressive singles match winning streak, which still stands rock solid.

Moreover, the former WWE Superstar had become a belt collector in her own right. Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship in her debut match in AEW. Following that, she won the NJPW Strong and the Undisputed British RevPro Women's Championships. Now, The CEO has her sights set on claiming another accolade in Tony Khan's company.

Mone recently entered the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup, hoping to add the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection. She won the first-round match against Julia Hart at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

Here are three reasons why Mercedes Mone should win the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament:

#3. To add one of the most important AEW titles to her resume

Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for a long time. However, one of the most important AEW championships missing from her resume, which has multiple women's titles etched, is the Women's World Championship.

The winner of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup would earn a shot at the title at AEW All In: Texas this year. So this victory could be her path to claiming the Women's World Title and adding one of the most illustrious titles in professional wrestling to her career.

#2. Mercedes Mone could further elevate her status with this illustrious accolade

The Owen Hart Foundation Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the professional wrestling business. It is a tribute to one of the greatest wrestlers ever, the late Owen Hart, who tragically died in 1999. The tournament is sacred, as Hart's legacy is attached to it, making it an important accolade.

This is itself a huge reason for Mercedes Mone to win the tournament. A win would add the Owen Cup title to her resume and elevate her career to much greater heights, alongside earning her a huge opportunity at All In: Texas.

#1. To set up a dream showdown with "Timeless" Toni Storm

Ever since Mercedes came to AEW, the one dream match that has yet to happen involving her is against reigning Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. The former WWE star is one of the biggest superstars in All Elite Wrestling.

A victory in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup for The CEO could open the doors to that dream showdown. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Title at All In: Texas would be nothing short of a blockbuster match at the company's biggest event.

